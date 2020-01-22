Fashion and football: After attending Paris Fashion Week, quarterback Chargers & Tyrod Taylor from Hampton return to 757 for charity

advertisement

HAMPTON, Va. – San Diego Chargers quarterback and Hampton, Virginia, native Tyrod Taylor, returned to his hometown on Wednesday to participate in the opening of a new Kroger supermarket.

During the grand opening, a Kroger in Hampton donated a $ 1,000 gift card that Taylor used to get groceries for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

As a resident of 757, Taylor tells us that it’s just as important for people to see him in a store as in a stadium.

“It’s important because it gives the youth and the next generation something physical to keep their dreams alive,” Taylor said. “As one of those children growing up in this area, to see Allen Iverson, Michael Vick, Aaron Brooks, Bruce Smith, I could go on. So many successful people from this area, but to see those people personally, whether it’s walk through the mall or supermarket, in the carnival.

“For me as a child it kept my dream alive.”

Taylor’s trip to his hometown comes just a week after his trip to Paris, where he attended the fall / winter 2020 men’s shows at Paris Fashion Week.

“To see me one week in Paris and at the supermarket at home, the next week in my hometown, it may sound bizarre, but at the same time it’s two things I’m passionate about,” Taylor said.

According to him, fashion has been something Taylor has been interested in since he was a child, but until recently the popularity of fashion among athletes was not prominent.

“There is more talk about it today than when I first entered the competition,” Taylor said. “More people are paying more attention to media and more face-time. Social media is of course a bigger aspect than what it was when I first entered the competition. Boys get a chance to market themselves in different ways.

“A coach once told me that you don’t know how long you can play, but certainly while playing, especially at the quarterback position, there are cameras in your face, so if you want to portray that, and watch the part, look at the part when the cameras are in your face. “

