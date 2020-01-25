Farmers will be faced with 'catastrophic' costs in the coming years, despite the fact that all sectors are doing well

advertisement

Farmers’ morale is low, despite record highs for raw material prices last year, farmers say.

Lamb, beef, forestry and fruit all saw a record price in 2019 and 2020 had a good start with a milk price increase of 2.8 percent.

advertisement

But the huge amount of challenges “coming off the line”, from regulations such as the zero carbon bill and freshwater management policies, to limited lending by banks has led to low farmer confidence and morale, “Canterbury dairy farmer Jessie Chan-Dorman said.

“Yes, it’s a really good milk price, but most of us will pay off and consolidate debts. There won’t be the growth we’ve seen in recent years.”

Rural businesses slowed noticeably when farmers tightened their spending, she said.

READ MORE:

* Partnerships between men and women are crucial for the success of agriculture

* Dairy prices rise as the EU starts selling stocks of milk powder

* Floating prices for meat exports stimulate the terms of trade

ASB senior national economist Nathan Penny said the milk price at the farm gate is expected to be $ 7.50 in the 2020 fiscal year, but could easily hit $ 8.00 if there was a drought or the value of the dollar fell.

He expected commodity prices to fall last year, but remain healthy in view of global demand and the continuing impact of African swine flu.

KELLY HODEL / MATERIAL

Farmers feel gloomy in the midst of regulatory and financial pressures.

However, competition for land and water was now fierce and with environmental requirements, farmers had to be more refined in their growth, he said.

A delay in the sale of agricultural holdings and an expected reduction in the price of milk land can cause additional pressure.

In a report published this week, dairy analyst Emma Higgins from Rabobank said she expected prices of dairy land across the country to fall in the short to medium term due to an erosion of the cash yield.

Frank Film

Super healthy soil and plants grow like crazy. Frank Film participates in a feel-good field day to witness regenerative agriculture.

Operational and compliance costs are expected to increase over the next five years, while production per hectare would slow down due to lower inventory levels, declining fertilizer use and improvements in genetics, she said.

Otago sheep and beef farmer and president of Otago Federated Farmers Simon Davies said rural New Zealand was tired of picking up the tab for the rest of the country.

“All these things are being imposed on the provincial New Zealand by the central government because the voter base is in the city. The economic impact of part of [regulatory compliance] will be catastrophic,” he said.

DELIVERED

The New Zealand meat prices benefited from a boom caused by swine fever, says ASB’s senior national economist Nathan Penny.

With farmers already under pressure to reduce their debts and drying up bank loans, there would not be much needed to push things over for what was normally a resilient community, he said.

“Ironically, the only people who currently have money to buy land are people who invest in carbon and forestry,” he said.

Chan-Dorman said the switch from pastoral land to forestry under the billion tree program was another pressure on rural communities.

DELIVERED

Sheep and beef farmer Simon Davies says that the gap between city and country is determined by government policy.

She wondered why there was no longer any incentive to plant native trees if the government was serious about the country’s long-term future.

Davies said he had planted 100 hectares of pines and had calculated that he was already CO2 neutral. He would still have to reduce the number of stocks because agriculture could not compensate for pine-tree emissions now that it was not part of the emissions trading system. There were no other methane mitigation methods, he said.

But Chan-Dorman said New Zealand had the opportunity to embrace the transition to new CO2-neutral farming systems that had no impact on fresh water. The premium consumer wanted to pay for it.

DELIVERED

Farms must be protected and replanted with natives to keep the supply out and to shadow the stream to improve the health of the stream and the overall biodiversity.

“For us, we are not really well supplied, we bring in heaps and heaps of external feed, graze our cows on other farms, which is all part of your footprint, to reduce our cows by more than half so that we have all our cows on the farm. And we can grow all our own feed, including low-nitrogen feed such as corn, and do so in a way that is still profitable. “

That transition will be more difficult for some than for others, she said.

Farmers had to understand where they could influence change and then make plans.

Penny said that freshwater reforms require farmers and regional councils to develop water management plans by 2025.

From June 2020, changes such as new irrigation or dairy conversion would only take place if there are indications that pollution will not increase.

DELIVERED

ASB senior rural economist Nathan Penny says that the competition for land and water is now fierce.

Standards for intensive grazing in the winter, pastures and storage areas will also be applied. In river basins with a high nitrate or nitrogen content, the nitrogen loss would decrease within five years and there would be more screens and larger setbacks to keep the supply out of the waterways, he said.

Davies expected that every farm south of Culverden in North Canterbury probably needed permission from a source “for something or other.” In most cases for trimming in the winter.

Until now he had never needed permission for anything and hoped to get it as soon as possible so that he could safely plant his winter crop. The alternative was to reduce inventory numbers by 25 percent.

He also expected that farm plans would become mandatory in the near future, and although he already had one, he thought the vast majority did not.

DELIVERED

The production of golden kiwis exceeded green for the first time last year, says grower Doug Brown,

Horticulture was the fastest growing agricultural sector, Penny said.

Opotiki-kiwifruit grower and chairman of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers, Doug Brown, said the greatest challenge for the sector was the availability of labor and not just during the harvest.

There was a greater need for permanent employees to keep up with the growth. It was likely that there would be shortages again this year and the industry was working on schemes to attract more labor, Brown said.

Weather and biosafety issues would remain challenges, he said.

DELIVERED

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Chairman Doug Brown says the greatest challenge for the sector is the availability of labor and not just during the harvest.

“At the beginning of December we had quite a bit of wind when the skins were quite soft and we will probably see a rise in rejection rates as a result,” he said.

Growers would also be affected by compliance with new water rules and growers looked at strategies to use water more effectively.

Golden kiwis supported the profitability of the sector, with a permit of 700 ha of golden kiwis per year. Last year gold production exceeded green for the first time, Brown said and this would continue to grow.

advertisement