As a recent Farm Journal poll shows, American farmers remain firmly in the corner of President Trump, with 83% of farmers expressing approval of his work performance. This is the highest value that the President’s approval in this poll has achieved.

The Farm Journal Pulse poll, which was conducted ahead of the President’s scheduled Sunday address at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Austin, Texas, found that 64% of the 1,286 respondents strongly support Trump’s work and another 19% express it to approve something. Only 13% strongly oppose the President’s performance.

Confirmation by farmers follows two key trade developments in the past week: the United States and China have signed a phase 1 trade agreement, and the Senate has ratified the US-Mexico-Canada agreement and sent it to the President for signature, which replaces the agreement. Year-old North American free trade agreement that Trump had disparaged on the campaign.

The China deal provides for China to buy $ 36 billion in US agricultural exports this year and over $ 43 billion in 2021. The stock market indices reacted positively to the trade news last week, with Dow, Nasdaq and S & P 500 all reaching record highs.

“They achieved ‘Paydirt’ with our incredible new trade agreements: CHINA, JAPAN, MEXICO, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA and many others!”, The President tweeted on Sunday and mentioned the US trade agreements with two other Asian countries.

However, the U.S. grain markets made little response after Washington and Beijing officially announced the first phase of their trade agreement this week, and it will take some time before commodities such as soybeans, wheat, and corn benefit from China’s pledge to buy more agricultural products. Why the US-China Agreement Didn’t Support Soybean, Wheat, and Corn Prices.

