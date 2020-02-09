The Ukiah farmers market is a staple for the community. It lasts all year round and offers locals homemade, healthy options. Numerous retailers have settled in the city center every Saturday morning to distribute their delicious products around the city. The sun was shining last Saturday and the weather was unusually warm for winter. The new manager of the market, Robert Ayres, greeted him perfectly.

Ayres has a long history in the farmers market and agricultural work. He grew up in Miami, where his father worked as a landscape gardener. After moving to Southern California, he also made a career in landscaping. During this time he learned a lot about growing plants. In the following two years, he worked at his mother’s farmers market in Canada. He then worked as a market manager in Costa Rica for eight years. Eventually he came to Ukiah, where he volunteered as a co-manager with Scott Cratty, the former manager of Ukiah Farmer’s Market.

His whole life has been about agriculture; it is really his passion. Even now he brings his own products to the market, including kale, broccoli and beets.

“Having a connection with the country is very important to me,” he explains. “I’m still a farmer, a land administrator.”

Ayres has taken on many new tasks since his ascent. One of his main tasks is to make the market known; In fact, he writes three newsletters per week. He supports the sellers, contacts potential sellers and manages all administrative business. Of course, there is a lot of paperwork associated with the job, but his passion for the market makes it all worth it in the end.

“I feel in the right place,” smiles Ayres.

Ayres has some very ambitious goals for the market and he cannot wait to achieve them.

“I want to increase sales,” he says. “I will try to bring in prepared food.”

Currently, the farmers market sells a lot of products and dried foods, but there are not many pre-made options. In order to address a wider range of customers and to do justice to the cultural diversity of the region, Ayres wants to bring more spicy ethnic foods to the market. Specifically, he wants to bring in Filipino and Mexican food. He wants people to experience a variety of flavors that might otherwise not be available to them.

In addition, Ayres would like to add new cultural levels to the market environment. He imagines live music and handicrafts to keep the market busy and to invite families.

He recognizes the importance of a farmers market for a small community like Ukiah. It is a place where people can come together to celebrate agriculture and food, while supporting local farmers. A connection is established between the customer and the producers. You can ask questions about the articles from the source, a very valuable tool. It is important for buyers to know the history of their products, and there is no one who can be better asked than the people who have grown them.

“The people who shop here have the opportunity to meet the farmers,” notes Ayres. “This is what we want to convey here, the connection between the farm and the table.”

The EBT / Food Stamp program is another wonderful aspect of the market. Low-income community members receive one dollar for every dollar they spend buying fresh, healthy fruit and vegetables.

According to Ayres, “people have access to clean, organically grown local food.”

Overall, Ayres reported that his first day at work went very smoothly. He hopes more people will benefit from the beauty of the Ukiah farmers market in the future, and he looks forward to seeing it grow.