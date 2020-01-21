advertisement

A farmer, Alu Laccheya (65), was killed on Tuesday by a wild elephant in the village of Nimapalli under the Digapahandi forest chain in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to forest officials, the elephant has strayed from a herd that entered the Berhampur forest department from the elephant reserve of Lakhari. This past week this herd has been roaming around and destroying standing crops in villages on the outskirts of Berhampur and in the Chikiti block.

The lonely elephant has moved into the hilly area of ​​Changudidei in the forest area of ​​Digapahandi. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday the tusker reached a paddy harvest point in Nimapalli in search of food. Mr. Laccheya slept there to guard the harvested paddy. When the elephant came close to him, he suddenly got up and flashed a torch at the thick skin. This irritated the elephant that trampled him.

Forest officials brought Mr. Laccheya to the Digapahandi Community Health Center where he was declared dead, said Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak.

According to the DFO, the family of the deceased would receive £ 4 lakh compensation.

