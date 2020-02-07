Farmcrowdy announced today the acquisition of Best Groceries (L&P) offer the meat market a more comprehensive solution for animal production and processing. Through the acquisition, Farmcrowdy will hold the majority stake in Best Foods L&P Limited, including the meat, team and customer contracts to deliver meat throughout Nigeria.

Best Foods is an agricultural group of companies with over 16 years of experience in processing livestock (Best Food Livestock and Poultry), farming (Best Food Fresh Farms) and marketing agricultural products (Naijapride – Wholesaler / Best Food Dairy and Multi-Concepts – Retailer ). Best Foods L&P Limited was founded to supply healthy livestock and agricultural products from cultivation

Nigeria at affordable prices at home and abroad. The company is one of the largest meat processors in Lagos, Nigeria, with a capacity of 120-200 bulls a day.

With this in mind, the acquisition of Best Foods L & P Limited Farmcrowdy offers the opportunity to further expand the value chain for farm animals and to develop an improved process for the production and processing of farm animals in order to achieve the desired high standards for local consumption and export were required. The expansion of the business will also enable Farmcrowdy to become the preferred source of processed cattle across Nigeria from Lagos. The expanded business will serve over 50 meat markets (including beef and poultry) in the southwestern zone of Nigeria and manage over 100 consumer endpoints.

Farmcrowdy is known for its ability to adapt technology to agriculture. With this acquisition, Farmcrowdy is entering meat retail with the launch of Farmcrowdy Meat Hubs in Lagos in the second quarter of 2020 to deliver quality Farmcrowdy meat to everyday consumers using technology. Lagos is reportedly consuming 6,000 cattle a day, while Nigeria processes over 1.2 billion chickens annually.

“Best Foods offers Farmcrowdy an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand its range of services in animal production, processing and supply,” he explains Kenneth Obiajulu, General Manager of Farmcrowdy. “The acquisition with a number of high profile customers supports Farmcrowdy’s strategy of leading the market and meeting the requirements required to process approximately 45 cattle a day for Lagos meat consumption.”

Emmanuel Ijewere, Founder of Best Foods, said: “This deal with Farmcrowdy is a welcome development for us as it represents a great growth opportunity for both companies. In addition, both Farmcrowdy and Best Foods can continue to develop solutions for the safe and high-quality meat market through an expanded range of services for our two stakeholders. We are happy about the many possibilities ”. Ijewere joins the Farmcrowdy Advisory Board.

Onyeka Akumah Farmcrowdy founder and CEO also said: “Farmcrowdy is Nigeria’s leading agtech company that uses technology to change the way people invest in agriculture and then grow the food they eat. Today, this acquisition of Best Foods L & P Limited is an important milestone for the entire team, as we know that we only launched Farmcrowdy three years ago with 20 and 30 year olds. I grew up with the impact of Best Foods and Ijewere on agriculture in Nigeria and we are very excited to welcome him to the Farmcrowdy board as we continue to expand this space together. “

He concluded, “Expect more collaborations and business like this to strengthen the agricultural sector, but more importantly for us at Farmcrowdy, we’re excited to be making plans to launch our Farmcrowdy meat hubs in which people can sponsor cattle ranching on Farmcrowdy every day. We farm the farms until harvest and finally the same people can order the meat they sponsored in our meat hubs for consumption. We complete the entire livestock cycle on our platform. “

About Farmcrowdy

Farmcrowdy is Nigeria’s first digital farming platform that connects smallholders with smart farming techniques, high quality agricultural inputs and access to superior markets to make a reasonable profit compared to what they get from trading within their locality.

Our vision is to be the leading digital agriculture platform in Africa that is admired for its impact on collaborative food production and increasing food security across the continent. Achieving these goals will make a major contribution to improving the economy of rural agricultural areas and strengthening food security across Africa.

About best foods

Best Foods is an agricultural group of companies with more than 16 years of experience in processing livestock by Best Food Livestock and Poultry, in agriculture by Best Food Fresh Farms and in the marketing of agricultural products by Naijapride, its wholesalers and Best Foods dairy and multi-concepts of retailers ). Best Foods was founded to deliver livestock and agricultural products grown in Nigeria by Nigerians and non-Nigerians at affordable prices both domestically and abroad. Best Food was also one of the early Nigerian partners of Shoprite, one of the largest food retailers in Africa, in Nigeria

