Using technology to reach your customers can improve or affect your business. You can easily get in touch with some of your customers, but you can also turn off other people who enjoy a personal experience. However, using a personalized technology methodology can improve the overall customer experience of your company and create more personal interactions that strengthen customer loyalty.

How can your brand use technology?

Develop a suitable opt-in component

Thanks to technology, your brand can easily establish a relationship between you and your customers. However, to build this relationship, you need to get the specific demographic information so you can stay in touch through blog posts, newsletters, product updates, or case studies. The rule of thumb here is to add value so your potential or existing customers can choose if your brand focuses on building a lasting relationship.

Use video conferencing

For example, instead of handling all customer inquiries and complaints about phone calls, switch to video calls. Here’s why: Your customers would easily engage in this method because they can see how you speak, how you express yourself, or how your hands wave in the air as you speak to them. While it’s not the same as in the same room, it’s far better than phone calls.

Ensure the consistency of social media and in-store brands

As a business owner, the social appearance of your brand must match the customer experience. This will help you avoid confusion and increase visibility, engagement and loyalty.

Use a lead form

Companies can implement a lead form on their website. In this way, customers can ask questions directly on your website and give them a personal touch, as customers can easily interact with a specialist. You will also have access to additional customer information so you can create your customer profile and customize the website experience to your needs.

Take the virtual focus group

Use software tools to enable usability sessions videotaped with customers. In this way, you get direct feedback from consumers about their experience with websites, mobile apps and prototypes, as well as insights into their research and purchasing behavior. It’s great to bring scalability and efficiency to the traditional focus group model.

Be personal

We only see technology as a delivery tool. However, you should remember that the most successful message that connects with customers is a face-to-face conversation with them. If you speak to your target group in the first person, you eliminate anonymity. You need to know that you care, and not just trying to sell them something. This immediately creates trust and inevitably leads to brand loyalty.

Take a look behind the scenes

Think about all the time and effort that went into creating a great product and an attractive office. You should share this with real photos, videos, and live streams. People always want to be part of magic. Remember that technology does not access and work with customers – people do.

Use social live features

Thanks to social media and technology, many big and small brands can use Facebook Live Videos to connect with their audience. This allows brands to introduce different team members, take a look behind the scenes, conduct a question and answer session, make inquiries and complaints, introduce their corporate cultures and personalities, and get instant feedback.

Pick up the phone, video call, or meet

If possible, meet your customers or encourage your team to meet the company’s customers in person and make a phone / video call with them. Emails can be worst for customer communication – things are often badly written or simply misunderstood. I recommend everyone to meet with customers regularly. If customers are not in your city, try making a video call with them.

Build your personal brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn doesn’t really allow you to remain anonymous, so there is no possibility of doing or saying things in cyberspace that you wouldn’t say anywhere else. However, the real chance on LinkedIn is to become a thought leader and someone with influence.

There you have it! This year you have no excuse not to build a better customer base.

