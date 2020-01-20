Fans wonder if Holly Willoughby presents Dancing On Ice in her underwear

advertisement

Dancing On Ice fans went on social media and asked if Holly Willoughby would present the show in her underwear.

The television presenter had fans who made a double take when she appeared in a floating white pearl dress.

The look got thumbs up from her followers when she shared the look on her Instagram, but viewers of the celebrity skating show were confused.

“Holly seems to have forgotten her top,” said one on Twitter.

Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield

(Image: ITV)

“Go and put your top on Holly !! Omg !!! You are on the air in your underwear !!” cried another.

“Did Holly forget her top?” asked a third.

“Why the hell is Holly wearing a bobbly basque?” another wondered.

“Is Holly wearing a corset there?” tweeted another.

“Nice to see Holly in her underwear,” commented another.

The dress was a winner on Holly’s Instagram.

“Just stunning,” said a fan.

“This is still my favorite! Breathtaking,” said another.

“Beautiful! Fairy Willoughby,” said another.

Holly, who also presents This Morning with Phillip Schofield, has had fans scratching their heads recently when she wore a gray dress for £ 390 to present the morning talk show.

When she shared her look at Instagram, some of her followers thought it looked like a school uniform.

The outfit gave rise to many comments about the Cefinn dress, which looked like an apron, but others said the look was “cute”.

