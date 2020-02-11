FSU football wants to regain importance at best after three years of mediocre performance. Fans react to future neutral site games against LSU.

FSU football has gone from 18 to 20 in the last three seasons and LSU from 34 to 7 in the same period.

Two programs go in different directions, with the LSU winning the national title in 2019 and the FSU losing its Sun Bowl game and finishing under .500 for the second time in a row.

It was announced that the two teams would compete against each other in neutral games in 2022 and 2023.

Both games are season openings and will take place on September 4, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and on September 3, 2023 at the Orlando Camping World Stadium.

It is nothing new, as FSU football previously opened up to non-conference Power Five schools. We saw how they faced 2014 Oklahoma State, 2016 Ole Miss, 2017 Alabama and 2018 Virginia Tech.

The Noles split 2-2 in these games and it’s not exactly something that FSU soccer fans are excited about.

fan reaction

Hopefully they won’t be on a solid foundation in two years. I love playing big games, but it definitely has hurt us lately.

– Nole Life (@ nole4life4) February 11, 2020

Hopefully we’ll be fine by then …

– Doug Rohan (@RohanLawPC), February 11, 2020

I hope we’re still not at the level of giving our opponents a guaranteed W just because we played against them. because we distributed Ws to smaller teams, like cheap candy at a parade.

– “High Valyrian Honey” (@TabbyV_) February 11, 2020

I would very much have liked this to be a home. FSU and LSU are two of the best gaming fan experiences.

– Zach (@Chief_Nole), February 11, 2020

Ridiculous! These should be home games! They shouldn’t be neutral locations!

– Tara Kennedy (@noletara), February 11, 2020

Definitely should be at home and at home. 😕

– Tweet on February 11th, 2020 at Joe (@joeyflatsticks)

Why isn’t this a home?

– Dominic Amoroso (@domamoroso) February 11, 2020

It’s going to be a hell of a coaching fight. Pic.twitter.com/UwOL40ZBM8

– Will Applebee (@NOTSCWill) February 11, 2020

We want all the smoke with these guys from Louisiana !!!!!! 💨🍢💪🏻

– Michael Shapley (@ LilFinally2Mike) February 11, 2020

thoughts

I agree that the games should be at home and at home, but it’s only about the powerful dollar. These games are not worth the risk if you are trying to win national championships.

The FSU is not doing the game a favor if they still have to play against Florida and Clemson in these years. I have repeatedly written that playing difficult dates is a shot in the foot these days.

Clemson had the toughest schedules for number 47 in 2019, and Alabama checked in at number 49. Florida checked in at number 34 and Penn State at number 32, and all of these teams were either hunting or would have been in the playoffs. The playoffs had all won their games.

The other factor is where FSU football will be by 2022. Most of the feeling is in the hope that the Noles can compete with the Big Boy programs after struggling in recent years.

Next: 3 True Freshman who will see the season in 2020

Mike Norvell has been trying to stabilize the program since he was hired two months ago, but he has to do a lot of work if the FSU doesn’t want to be ashamed of these season openings, which can set the tone for the rest of the season.

The 2017 and 2018 seasons are the best examples of this.