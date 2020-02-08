The FSU basketball ended its season run against Miami on Saturday afternoon. Nole fans react to the performance against the Canes.

No. 8 FSU basketball (20-3, 10-2 ACC) celebrated its 20th win of the season at the Miami Hurricanes (11-12, 3-10 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The game didn’t start well when the Noles played sloppy and had to make up for an early 10-2 deficit.

FSU had 10 sales in the first half and allowed Miami to shoot over 50 percent. The only salvation was that the FSU had a 58:47 lead in the first half with 58 percent.

In the second half, the Noles were tightened defensively and continued to shoot well. Overall, they were 53 percent and 50 percent from a distance.

Miami was never able to tie or take the lead as the Noles gradually retreated as their depth came to an end and won the game 99-81.

The FSU was 18 minutes ahead with an advantage of almost four minutes and Leonard Hamilton pulled his starters two minutes before the end. They were five two-figure players led by M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams with 14 points each.

fan reaction

Disengage the brakes off Miami. Saturday starts pretty well

– C. J. Wilson (@ CjWilson850), February 8, 2020

5th win in a row 20 for @ FSUHoops… ..time to set up the statute of @FSUCoachHam outside of #Hamsterdam

– Nole91 (@ TheRealNole91) February 8, 2020

FSU kill it today! @FSUHoops and @FSU_Softball both win big! #BasketballSchool #SoftballSchool

– #NoleFamily (@NotJoshStark) February 8, 2020

20-3 #Noles until Monday evening in Cameron Indoor @FSUHoops

– Dylan Gonzales (@gonzowins), February 8, 2020

Got you again !!! # OneTribe https://t.co/xw0EknxK6x

– FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 8, 2020

thoughts

It’s always great to beat a rival no matter what sport. It was even more refreshing as the Noles needed overtime last month to get past the Canes.

The win helps the Noles keep up with Duke and Louisville at the top of the ACC conference. FSU basketball travels to Durham, North Carolina Monday night to take on the Blue Devils. Duke will face the UNC on Saturday night.

A win there would mean that the FSU could control its fate by winning the rest of the regular season schedule to win the regular season’s ACC title and probably No. 1 or No. 2 in the NCAA tournament.