Fans respond to La'Damian Webb's commitment

advertisement

FSU football was in high demand on Saturday night when JUCO, who ran back to La’Damian Webb, announced its commitment to the Noles.

FSU football will enter the 2020 season with more college football experience in the second half of the season.

La’Damian Webb’s commitment will bring four grants to the Noles that will benefit the squad who attended a college football game.

That was a big question for the Noles when Cam Akers spoke out for the NFL draft last month. Khalan Laborn has questions and Anthony Grant was absent most of 2019.

advertisement

Transfer Jashaun Corbin is recovering from an injury that cost him the most time in 2019, and Lawrance Toafili will be a real novice.

La’Damian Webb’s commitment will bring four grants to the Noles that will benefit the squad who attended a college football game.

I am determined ‼‼

* I have no copyright on this song * # Godsplan🙏🏾 # GoNoles🍢🍢 # RipGranny❤️ @ DexPreps @Coach_Norvell @ Locklyn33 @ThisManEvan pic.twitter.com/YHzG3AhrSm

– La’Damian Webb (@ webb_3ladamian), January 18, 2020

fan reaction

RB Room gets Litty 🔥

– D-ReXPrimeTime (@ DxTime21) January 18, 2020

WELCOME to the Nephew family!

– International Smith (@ Not1Day) January 18, 2020

My boy! This young man fits perfectly with what we want to do on the offensive! Go Noles! Tribe20 🍢💯

– Hank PhillyNole Hilburn (@HankNoles) January 18, 2020

Welcome to the Nole Nation Ladamian!

– Mark P. Sherman (@Atlantic_Trust_) January 18, 2020

Go Noles !!!! pic.twitter.com/NFMAv3iYDI

– 🍢Corey Newsome🍢 (@LakeCountyNoles) January 18, 2020

Welcome to the tribe !! 🍢🏹🍢🔥🍢🏹🍢

– 🍢🏹🍢FSU Sports🍢🏹🍢 (@FSU_Sports) January 18, 2020

This is just 🔥🔥🔥! Welcome to #NoleNation! 🍢🙌🏼

– (charles) (@cdhoos) January 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/aMIo4TIEMy

– Steve Clark Jr. (@ SteveClarkJr85) January 18, 2020

thoughts

This is a nice opportunity for the Noles and Coach Mike Norvell. Webb was a player they had been working on for some time and many people thought he could get involved when visiting this weekend.

It’s great to see this happen too, as it gives the coaching staff credibility in finding a man they really want. Webb is originally from Alabama and in this state was named JUNIOR Running Back Mr. Football.

He ultimately signed with Mississippi State as a three-star recruit before embarking on the JUCO route, where he ran 940 meters with just 156 attempts and 10 touchdowns.

He will sign with the Noles in February and arrive in the summer to apply for a starting position this fall.

Next topic: 3 thoughts shortly before the National Signature Day in 2020

Webb gives the Noles 19 commitments for 2020 and their fifth broadcast so far with more broadcast targets in the mix.

advertisement