Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston had an eye surgery at Lasik. It was a comedy show on social media. Check how fans responded to the news.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston posted a career high with 33 touchdowns in 2019. The only problem is that he reached a career high with 30 interceptions.

It is the first time in NFL history that a quarterback has done this. The previous Draft Pick No. 1 of 2014 has had an up and down career for an organization that has taken some questionable steps over the years.

He lacked weapons on the wide-angle receiver and did not have much running play to support a crime that likes to attack the field, which forced him to throw the ball A LOT.

However, he always had vision problems that go back to his time at the FSU when the cameras caught him squinting to see signals from the sidelines. Could his lack of vision be to blame for his tendency to throw so many interceptions?

Still, fans on social media are joking when news comes that he has the process.

fan reaction

We thought this was just a Jameis meme. This man couldn’t see pic.twitter.com/EdhE4ngkGH

– TheCheapSeats (@The_Nose_Bleeds) February 12, 2020

Jameis Winston after Lasik and he realizes that teams wear different uniforms pic.twitter.com/AcVS70qfZ5

– Matt Barr (@MattBarr_), February 12, 2020

When Jameis falls behind to persist with his new vision pic.twitter.com/5JcCIvi0hr

– Rami Al Sahim (@ TheDominant7th), February 12, 2020

After a Lasik eye surgery, Jameis Winston found that he had 4 recipients, not 8 pic.twitter.com/36XqBtLXUu

– Rick (@RaidersLakers) February 12, 2020

Jameis Winston after Lasik:

“Mike Evans is OPEN at 27.9759 ° N, 82.5033 ° W. Preparing for the fire” pic.twitter.com/7otM83797N

– Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie), February 13, 2020

Any database in the NFL if she finds out that Jamesis has corrected his eyes. pic.twitter.com/NYySphwtdR

– Pain (@ lilgandhi36) February 12, 2020

Jameis is preparing for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/LS2wpkwVa2

– B / R Gridiron (@brgridiron), February 12, 2020

Jon Gruden is waiting for Jameis like pic.twitter.com/Vr1knNfZ7X in front of the LASIK facility

– Maliik (@ Obee1ne), February 12, 2020

Jameis Winston after Lasik eye surgery pic.twitter.com/ubzHAxpYvv

– Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern), February 12, 2020

JAMEIS WINSTON HAS LASIK EYE SURGERY. It’s over for the league! CANCEL THE NEXT SEASON AND GIVE THE BUCCANEERS ONLY TROPHY. https://t.co/i3O2hLKRn4

– brandon @ (@PrimeMeadows) February 7, 2020

thoughts

Jameis Winston has made 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in five NFL seasons. He led the league in pass attempts (626), passed yards (5,109) and passed yards on average per game (319.3).

There could be something about that, because he played all five seasons with nearsightedness. I had a roommate in college who couldn’t hit a sack of baseball if you threw it at him. He went to the doctor and found that his vision was terrible, got some contacts and was able to make contact on the plate much better than before.

My nephew was the same. He wasn’t close to hitting a few places and his stroke improved tremendously in a year. I know it’s a comparison between an apple and an orange to hit a baseball and throw it into the NFL. However, being able to see better cannot make the situation worse.

Wouldn’t it be crazy if Winston saw its completion level increase and the interceptions decrease sharply? The only question at this point is why he waited so long to do it.