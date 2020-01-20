Fans respond to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion

advertisement

A reunion to remember! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a sweet moment behind the scenes at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19 – and fans are excited about the reunification of the exes.

56-year-old Pitt watched from the wings as 50-year-old Aniston received her first SAG Award since 1996 for an actress’s outstanding performance in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show. The Friends of Alum looked dizzy when she spotted her ex-husband waiting for her when she got off the stage. The Ad-Astra star took Aniston’s hand before turning away and causing social media turmoil.

“Why do I now feel like Lindsay Lohan in the parent trap,” tweeted a spectator at the award ceremony on Sunday evening. Others said the pictures were “what we’ve all been waiting for so patiently.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. David Swanson / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock; David Fisher / Shutterstock

A fan interpreted and wrote the classic Friends episode titles in his own way: “The one that lets you see how much they love each other and get back together and we’re all overwhelming.” The tweet contained a video that was originally from Hollywood The reporter was shared, showing how Pitt smiled sweetly at his ex-wife’s joy when she won her award.

Even celebrities enjoyed reuniting the exes. “WE TELL THAT TO OUR GRANDSON. THIS IS IMPORTANT ” Jamie Lynn Spears commented on an Instagram post of the two actors.

“I’m not emotionally prepared to deal with it at this stage of my life.” Morgan Stewart wrote under the same post.

Earlier in the night, the star stepped out of Hollywood once after winning the victory for Male Actor in a supporting role in a movie. Aniston was seen clapping and laughing during his speech, especially when he was talking about the specifics of his role in the Quentin Tarantino Movie.

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a long way,” quipped Pitt.

The Just Go With It star and the Fight Club Alum were one of Hollywood’s most popular couples in the early 2000s, although their marriage was short-lived. The actors divorced five years after the marriage ended in the summer of 2000.

While fans were anxiously waiting for the interactions between the exes in the award season, a source told us in December 2019 that there was “no chance” that one of the actors would “nudge or tense”.

“One reason why Brad and Jen now understand each other so well is that they agreed to bury the past rather than analyze what went wrong,” a separate insider revealed at the time.

