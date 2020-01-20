advertisement

FSU football coach Mike Norvell has a reputation for replacing coaches. It looks like he needs to replace a new employee before he can train a game at FSU.

According to recent reports, FSU football will be back on the market for another defensive back trainer.

Coach TJ Rushing appears to be traveling to Texas A&M to train under former FSU soccer coach Jimbo Fisher.

Rushing was announced on December 28 as the FSU defender’s coach after training in Memphis’ Cotton Bowl game against Penn State.

Rushing had previously coached the state of Arizona before being hired by Mike Norvell to coach Memphis last season.

BREAKING: Texas A&M becomes T.J. Would you like to fill a position as a second Aggie coach? The former Memphis assistant recently followed Mike Norvell to Tallahassee.

– Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 20, 2020

For some reason, Rushing was probably the opponent that most FSU football fans disliked the most, although Memphis had a good pass defense under them last season.

I have to pay tribute to Norvell for increasing his staff before he even coached a game.

– Democratic Nolevell (@DemocraticNole) January 20, 2020

When TJ Rushing is gone, I know a guy I would like to see again in Tallahassee working with the DBs. @ Coreyfuller4 pic.twitter.com/JLIbL0SVW5

– gather dust. (@DMFrank_) January 20, 2020

Defensive back trainer TJ Rushing is already leaving the FSU for the TAMU.

This gives the FSU a second chance to land Tbuck.

Who will we end up with?

– Nole Control (@ControlNole) January 20, 2020

Wait, man, wait, wait, wait lmao TJ Rushing left us to go to Texas A&M ??? pic.twitter.com/ucuMaTRbUu

– 英製 和 語 (@ Coach_Jenkins8) January 20, 2020

TJ Rushing gone? I could get Season Tix

– In Never Gon Die! (@DamnItGrimes) January 20, 2020

I didn’t want to hurry on the Noles’ trail!

– Marathon O.G $ (@OCobbs) January 20, 2020

It’s shit just because it’s Jimbo, but TJ Rushing was the least exciting hiring of the new staff. Jimbo is a good sign of Norvell’s talent. There are many replacement products. Money Talks 💰 💰 💵 #FSU #Noles

– StadiumDrivePod (@StadiumDrivePod) January 20, 2020

TJ Rushing’s time in Tally pic.twitter.com/LfFtsuyJ6f

– Derek (@all_nole), January 20, 2020

I know why many FSU soccer fans weren’t fans of TJ Rushing, but I don’t care what I’m getting into right now. Mike Norvell thought he was good enough to follow him from Memphis, and that was good enough for me.

Now that Jimbo Fisher has classified him as someone he would like to hire, that speaks for Mike Norvell’s talent. It should also be noted that FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller comes from Mike Elko’s tree. Elko is the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Rushing trained Fuller’s defensive defense at Memphis last year.

Those FSU fans who ask Terrell Buckley to return to the FSU shouldn’t hold their breath when he just signed to train with Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin.

Although it would be an ultimate flex to take him to Tallahassee in the same way that Rushing just went to go to A&M, right?

It will be interesting to see which Norvell tabs replace rushing. We gave the Rushing attitude a “B” when we classified the employees.

