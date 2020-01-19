Fans react to the fact that Noles is at the ACC conference

advertisement

FSU basketball took first place with its comeback win over Miami and Duke’s defeat against Louisville on Saturday night.

No. 9 FSU basketball is in a position that many people did not think was possible before the start of the season. The Noles now have first place in the ACC conference.

They started a duel between Duke and Louisville on Saturday. The Noles did business and Louisville defeated Duke on Saturday night.

Of course, the Noles Louisville knocked out in their hometown a few weeks ago, giving them victory over the Cardinals and first place in the conference.

The win against Miami will likely result in the Noles moving up on Monday with Duke’s defeat in the polls. There were # 3 and # 4 Auburn and # 5 Butler both lost double digits.

Apparently someone forgot that the Noles rolled Louisville.

You are right, John – we are happy about the 502. 👍🏿 https://t.co/FZzZNN0mcK

– FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2020

Whoever has the basketball account has done well. I wish you could keep the football account too! Check the fan response when FSU comes first.

fan reaction

View from the 🔝 # MarchOn pic.twitter.com/dHjdvmqb1U

– FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2020

UNC, Miami and Clemson; YOU HAD TO SEE IT

– Thriller Mike (@ Prezly13) January 19, 2020

Let’s stay upstairs! This team is inspiring. Love the team mentality and the chip on your shoulders! Nobody pays attention to what is right for me. #GoNoles

– Ryan Baker (@ no1nole28), January 19, 2020

There is still a lot to do and some tough games ahead, but keep it up

– Drew Retherford (@ dwpirate5), January 19, 2020

Where is North Caolina located in? I can’t quite see upstairs. pic.twitter.com/sL5zolIfrX

– Greg (@ haber540), January 19, 2020

thoughts

The FSU basketball has apparently reached the level of its competition and will compete against another mediocre team in Notre Dame next week.

After that, they’ll take on Virginia again and have the chance to run the table before traveling to Duke on February 10th.

We’re not even in the middle of the conference schedule and anything can happen, but the Noles are now in the driver’s seat, controlling their own destiny. If you win, you win the ACC conference schedule, and it’s easy.

Next topic: Nole fans react to overtime wins against Miami

Now there is a good chance that they will not, because this conference always brings some crazy problems. However, this team finds ways to win with different players who intensify each game. Let’s enjoy the trip, Nole fans!

