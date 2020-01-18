Fans react to 'Noles' win in extra-time over Miami

advertisement

No. 9 FSU basketball found a way to win on the street against their arch-rival Miami Hurricanes. Fans react to the extra goal.

FSU basketball (16-2, 6-1 ACC) seems to be playing with fire in recent games. You haven’t played defensively in these games.

The FSU has not played smart basketball yet and frankly they are lucky enough not to have lost the last two.

It’s almost like they’re playing at the level of the competition, and I say that because they played almost flawlessly in their game against Louisville.

Good teams find ways to win on days when they don’t have it, and the noles have to be rewarded for it. Thank you Leonard Hamilton for making these players play until the last buzzer sounds.

It’s always a good day when the Noles can win against Miami in any sport. Check the reaction of the fan.

fan reaction

Greet win noles. It doesn’t matter what anyone says that a street win in the conference game is huge every time it happens. If you lose 9 and finish the game with a 13-4 run to send it to OT against your rival and win in OT, this is something special. 9 straight. #March

– SEMINOLES (@carpediemfsu) January 18, 2020

It’s a LONG season. Not every game will be a Picasso. The difference between good and great teams is finding a way that doesn’t perform well. It’s a brave, culturally motivated street win for a number of winners. #FSU

– Ariya Massoudi (@AriyaMassoudi) January 18, 2020

The Canes thought they had won when they went up at 9 with 5. # GoNOLES 🍢🔥 # MarchOn 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mJrjhMdLFD

– KP✍🏽😏 father of a princess👑 (@ Pboyz4) January 18, 2020

Turned up on time. Good performance

– NOLE TIME (@ Noles_93_99_13) January 18, 2020

I don’t think I’ve been breathing for the past 10 minutes.

– Mary (@ nolechick92), January 18, 2020

Great win. Heart shown

– Jason (@NolesHoopster) January 18, 2020

Very happy to get away with a W. With the game on the line, the leaders appeared. Congratulations, men!

– Jennifer McGuire (@ Jen4FSUNoles), January 18, 2020

BIG wins over a rival on the street and come from behind. Never gave up. GO NOLES !!! pic.twitter.com/lQOLqll1pq

– Kman (@FSUkristopher), January 18, 2020

thoughts

I know I should be happier than I think they actually won the game, but I can’t help but think about how much better they can actually play. Miami isn’t a really good team, and it was more the FSU that allowed them to stay in the game and gain more confidence than anything else.

Miami did a couple of nice blows to reach the goal in extra time, so I have to give credit, but ultimately it was the FSU that defeated itself that almost cost it a win over the rival.

The Notre Dame game is one that is worth winning before you have to travel to play the ugly snail pace that Virginia likes to play.

Next: Noles overcome the deficit and bury the canes in the extension

The ACC is a tough league, even if the conference is in a bad year. Check out Clemson, who defeated Duke earlier this week. The best thing you can do is to continue the game one by one and knock down each opponent as soon as it comes. The rest will take care of themselves.

