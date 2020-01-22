Fans react to Mike Norvell hiring Marcus Woodson

advertisement

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell has the reputation of having coaches enticed by his employees. On Wednesday, he made it clear that he is always ready to replace them.

On December 28, FSU Football hired TJ Rushing from Memphis to train the defensive. Rushing had coached there under Mike Norvell last season, so it was logical that he would follow him to the FSU.

However, it was reported that Rushing would take the same position at Texas A&M on Monday afternoon under ex-FSU soccer coach Jimbo Fisher.

Which meant that Mike Norvell had to replace a coach on the field without coaching a game. The step that Norvell took was quick and sent a message that he was always ready to deal with this type of situation.

advertisement

Several sources have reported that he hired Auburn defensive coach Marcus Woodson to replace Rushing at the FSU.

The fans seem very excited and impressed with Norvell’s quick work.

fan reaction

Yyyheeeeewaaaaa Lil bro it’s time to eat 🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢

– 英製 和 語 (@ Coach_Jenkins8) January 22, 2020

I think it’s good that he was also Auburn’s recruiting coordinator

– Jason H (@ Jrock4813), January 22, 2020

Trainer NORVELL is really a player. He played on Rushing to improve his resume by giving boys better appearances and getting his number 1 from day one. Marcus Woodson, the Auburn secondary school, was ranked 8th nationwide 🍢

– oleNole2020Vision🍢 (@the_fsu) January 22, 2020

Does this count as an upgrade at DB Coach? #FSU brings in Auburn’s DB coach and recruiting coordinator Marcus Woodson. Good business for Norvell # Noles

– StadiumDrivePod (@StadiumDrivePod) January 22, 2020

Marcus Woodson nice

– oldnole # MAGA (@willienole) January 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/1VusnNn6bh

– Seminole n ia (@nolesfanniowa), January 22, 2020

Jimbo leans back after hiring Rushing to hire Woodson from Auburn 😎 pic.twitter.com/ohbWQypkF6

– Preaus (@Preaus), January 22, 2020

Did Unc and the committee agree? It appears that recruitment in the Miami Dade region will be strong.

– SpiesssellsNOLA (@SpiesssellsNOLA) January 22, 2020

Hmmm… 3 position coaches with recruiting coordinator tags / experience. Think recruitment will be fine

– Richard Pearl III (@ R_Pearl_20) January 22, 2020

TJ who ??! Time to climb !! 🍢🍢🍢

– Nathan Frymire (@ Frydaddy1212), January 22, 2020

thoughts

It is the second Auburn trainer that Mike Norvell has previously worked with to return to him at the FSU. The other is the FSU’s offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham.

Woodson coached defensive defenders at Memphis under Norvell in the 2015/16 season, where there was a secondary club that had 32 interceptions that were second nationwide during that time.

I like the fact that he has experience as a recruiting coordinator and has taught at a SEC school that knows how to get into the trenches of recruitment in the south.

The fact that he previously trained with Norvell is also an advantage as he should know how he likes doing things.

We’ll have to see how he and Defense Coordinator Adam Fuller live together since they have never trained together before. However, one would have to assume that Fuller would have had some influence on the attitude.

Next: Why 2013 FSU is superior to Clemson in 2018

Woodson will be joining the staff at a perfect time as the National Signing Day and upcoming junior days are due before the Spring Ball begins.

advertisement