Fans of The Masked Singer think they have solved the mystery of who wears the turtle costume. After today’s part of the singing competition series, viewers flooded theories about the man behind Turtle’s voice. As it turns out, an overwhelming number of them seem to think Jesse McCartney behind the mask.

Turtle should be a litter in Seoul or was it a reference to (Beautiful) Soul, Jesse McCartney, you’re not smart #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/uLNpnUztUP

– @ 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 🤠 (@twentydiamond) February 13, 2020

“Jesse McCartney, we know that you are with The Masked Singer,” wrote one viewer while another with “The turtle with the masked singer is Jesse McCartney, I will not take any comments.” A third cemented her claim by tweeting: “The only one I’m 100% sure it’s the turtle is Jesse McCartney.”

McCartney started as a child actor in the soap opera All My Children in the late 1990s, but soon brought his talents to both acting and singing. He was a member of the boy band Dream Street before starting a successful solo career. He had guest roles as two different characters on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU and continues to appear regularly in shows like Major Crimes and Fear the Walking Dead.

He has played a number of voice-over roles on the big screen, including his portrayal of Theodore Sevilla in The Chipmunks Franchise.

Another boy band accidentally revealed alum on Wednesday earlier who Turtle should be. While The Backstreet Boys performed on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, band member Nick Carter spilled the beans the costume created for him. Of course he had to decline the show because “we were busy”.

Host Andy Cohen also asked Backstreet Boy AJ McLean if he was wearing the shell, although he made it clear that he wasn’t.

“Oh my god, that still works? No, because I’m here right now, so I’m definitely not the turtle,” he replied.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox