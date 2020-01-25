Fans of Masked Singer can't believe that Jonathan Ross suspects Daisy is a singer who died five years ago

advertisement

Fans of the The Masked Singer singing contest were stunned when Jonathan Ross suspected the Daisy was the late singer Natalie Cole.

The chat show host suspected that the American hit maker was an indication of Daisy that her father had helped her succeed.

The character sang the ballad Unforgettable of Natalie’s late father Nat King Cole, but fans quickly pointed out that Natalie unfortunately passed away in 2015.

“@wossy, how could it be that Natalie Cole died in 2015?” a shocked fan tweeted.

“Do you think someone has to tell @wossy that unfortunately Natalie Cole passed away 5 years ago,” said another.

Natalie Cole

(Image: Daily Mirror)

“Um, Jonathan Ross just guessed Natalie Cole, who died famous and sad in 2015. And ITV kept it. On a show that was already recorded. HOW?” asked another stunned viewer.

There was further confusion when The Masked Singer showed a photo of Natalie alongside the other guesses.

“So disrespectful that @itvstudios also publishes Natalie Cole photos,” commented another viewer.

Masked Singer’s audience was thrilled when Daisy turned out to be musical superstar Kelis at the end of the show on Saturday night, who had huge hits with Trick Me, Caught Out There and Milkshake.

“People told me how clear my voice is throughout my career and I thought we should see how clear it is,” she said.

The fans found that Kelis had left the show quite early in the competition and seven celebrities in elaborate costumes were still in the race.

Every week a celebrity panel and the audience at home try to guess which stars are singing dressed up in an elaborate costume.

