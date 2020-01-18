Fans of Manchester City and Crystal Palace were warned of delays when the road near Etihad was hit by a fall and the trams were stopped

advertisement

The trams were stopped and one of the streets from the city center to Etihad Stadium was closed just half an hour before the game from Manchester City that afternoon.

The Blues compete against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and start at 3:00 p.m.

However, Metrolink services were not currently running from the city center to the ground after a “street collision” was reported on Merrill Street in Beswick, near the ground.

The Eccles-Ashton line had to stop at Piccadilly and the Ashton flights were only operated from Clayton Hall.

The fans who tried to get to the game during rush hour before kick-off were considerably disturbed.

Pictures of the scene showed a double-decker bus that appeared to be involved in a collision with a tram.

A woman tweeted: “The bus and tram collided near the Etihad stadium. Commuters stayed both in the tram and at a standstill.”

Metrolink said: “Due to a road collision we have no connections between Piccadilly – Clayton Hall. The connections are between Ashton – Clayton Hall, Piccadilly – Eccles and Media City – Deansgate.

“Passengers can use their tickets in bus transport: 216 and 217.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. “

A police spokesman told the Manchester Evening News that he had not been informed of any serious injuries.

According to Stagecoach, 216 services from Every Street are still being diverted due to the “police incident”.

They say that services have been delayed by about half an hour.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Metrolink reported that the incident had been resolved and a full service was now in operation.

