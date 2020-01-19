advertisement

Season 2 fans will find Dog’s Most Wanted fans. Why? Well, it has been reported that Lyssa Chapman will appear in season two of the series. While the reality star determined that she’ll be on the show via Twitter, no official details about Dogs Most Wanted Season 2 have been released yet. But that didn’t stop the fans from expressing their enthusiasm for this supposed casting move.

“Let’s do a bit of NOISE. @BabyLyssaC will be in season 2. # DogsMostWanted2 woohoo!” A fan tweeted about Lyssa’s rumors about Dog’s Most Wanted, a spin-off of the classic Dog the Bounty Hunter. “I can’t wait to see them in action again! Beware refugees @BabyLyssaC is coming to get you bad guys! We love you, Lyssa!”

“I am so glad that you will be on TV again because I really missed your smile after you caught a refugee!” Another fan wrote. “I love how excited you are and how much compassion you have afterwards! You make us smile for you.”

advertisement

It’s about the bloody time. @MrsdogC would be overjoyed and the stars about Lyssa coming back to work with her father

– sarah hodnett (@ sarah040176) January 17, 2020

“I can’t wait to see how you get the bad guys who are in trouble when you’re on the trail. Keep it up, go getem lyssa,” another fan tweeted.

If Lyssa appeared in Season 2 of Dog’s Most Wanted, she would likely have her work cut out for the series, as she is even more intense than Dog the Bounty Hunter (who Lyssa has performed on in the past). Dog’s Most Wanted premiered on WGN America in September 2019 and followed Duane and his late wife Beth Chapman as they persecuted some of the country’s most wanted refugees.

Dogs Most Wanted Season 1 was also Beth’s last work alongside her husband before her death. Before the premiere of the show, Duane talked about his wife and her work on the show, as PEOPLE noticed.

“My wife is, was and always will be the heart and soul of Dogs Most Wanted,” said Duane in a statement. “Beth just wanted the show to go on, and I’m so proud of the legacy it left behind. She lived for this show and died, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked to bring these criminals to justice. “

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement