The fans honored Billie Eilish for the success of Oscars after listening to their haunting James Bond track No Time To Die.

After much anticipation, the pop sensation unveiled the song on Thursday and played a 007 title track along with some of the biggest names in music – including Adele and Sir Paul McCartney.

Eilish, 18, recorded the song with her brother Finneas and chose a somber tone to accompany Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as a secret agent.

Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die”

– billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 14, 2020

It was a hit with fans and Eilish was praised on social media.

Some were so impressed that they predicted that the singer-songwriter would win the Oscar for the best original song.

If so, she would follow in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith, who both took home the Oscar for Skyfall and Specter theme songs, respectively.

Billie can never make a bad song. I can smell an Oscar nomination #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5BRMilwWQR

– bea {fan} (ao | exam) (@ corneliastreet1) February 14, 2020

A fan spoke about Eilish’s chances and tweeted: “Billie can never make a bad song. I can smell an Oscar nomination. “

Another wrote: “I see #NoTimeToDie win the Oscar next year, save this tweet.”

One said, “Omg Billie is really coming for an Oscar next year.”

I see #NoTimeToThe next year wins the Oscar🔮, save this tweet.

– 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮 (@Eilishvintage) February 14, 2020

Another commented: “#NoTimeToDie really is THIS song. Billie Eilish is an Oscar winner at the young age of 19. “

While Eilish – which won the four major categories at the Grammys last month – has had tremendous success in the past 12 months, some have criticized her striking whispering voice.

#NoTimeToThis is really THIS song. Billie Eilish is an Oscar winner at the age of 19. We really love to see that.

– Sam 🌟 (@ CorneliaSt13th), February 14, 2020

After listening to No Time To Die, the fans said the song was proof that Eilish could handle “big” songs.

One said, “Anyone who says,” BILLIE EiLiSh CAN’T USE THE WHISPERs “must re-evaluate immediately.”

Anyone who says that “BIlLIE EiLiSh cannot use the WhIsPeRs” must do a reassessment immediately. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/X7F5KlG1aq

– jasᴺᵀᵀᴰ (@idfallenforalie) February 14, 2020

Another said, “People who have even dared to question Billie’s talents can never do it again, don’t even try.”

And one tweeted, “If you say Billie Eilish whispers after hearing that, you are literally just deaf.”

No Time To Die is slated for release in UK cinemas on April 2nd.