Amanda Bynes surprisingly announced on Instagram on Friday that she got engaged to a mysterious man on Valentine’s Day. Many of her fans had a lot of questions for the former Nickelodeon child star, as the identity of the man remains a mystery. The gold ring on the man’s ring finger raised more questions, since it appears to be a wedding ring.

“Engaged with the love of my life,” Bynes wrote in the headline.

The photo shows Bynes’ left hand with a huge diamond ring on the ring finger above a man’s right hand. It seems that he has a gold wedding ring on the ring finger.

“Is he married yet?” A fan asked in the comments. The comment brought in more than 100 likes, confirming that the fan isn’t the only one asking this question.

“Fair question,” wrote one person.

“I’m glad someone else had the same question, lol,” interfered another.

The question was also broadcast on Twitter. “It seems Amanda Bynes is engaged to someone … who is already married?” Journalist Gabrielle Bluestone tweeted.

The man’s identity remains a mystery, and Bynes’ other public Instagram posts show no signs of being with someone.

Bynes last made headlines on December 30 when she suddenly returned to Instagram to share a selfie with her new tattoo, a heart on her right cheek. On February 7, she shared a mirror selfie that confirmed the tattoo is permanent. The picture showed her in a Pomona jersey from California State Polytechnic University, suggesting she could go there.

Not much is known about Bynes’ private life. In December 2019, Entertainment Tonight sources said she checked out of a sober home to live on her own. However, she is still under the supervision of her parents. The source said she had a “great relationship” with her parents.

Bynes earned an associate’s degree from the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June, but has reportedly dropped out during a bachelor’s degree.

This is a groundbreaking story and will continue to be updated.

Photo credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images