Fan game 'Alien: Hope For The Future' Almost completed, looking for testers

About three months ago, a patreon appeared for a fan game inspired by the Alien series in Alien: Hope for the future, While we were hopeful at the time, some of us also had the oppressive feeling that Fox / Disney would hit a DCMA on the project and kill it. Well, the project is not just running, they have just released a video that announces the game is over 80% complete!

Not only that, the creator of the project, a man named Alexey Melentev, asks about beta testers through Patreon. Apparently the gameplay will consist of three modes, including a mode in which you have to stand up to a Xenomorph, in which you have to hide and use resources to survive. In other words, very similar Alien: isolation,

You can watch Alexey’s beta stream below. No release date has yet been set for the game. However, this depends on certain companies allowing the project to see the light of day.

