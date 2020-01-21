Family of Chesapeake man killed by off-duty Norfolk police officer looking for answers

advertisement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – While Kelvin White’s family mourns his death last weekend, they try to understand the circumstances surrounding how his life ended.

“That stuff hurts,” his brother, Maurice White, told reporter Brian Hill. “It hurt. That’s my brother.”

A father of three, White’s brother or sister tells us he was schizophrenic.

“I just want everyone to know that he is not a person who can harm anyone,” said Celestine Stephens, White’s sister.

According to Chesapeake Police, an off-duty Norfolk police officer shot the 42-year-old in the 2600 block of Bainbridge Boulevard on Sunday.

Officials say an off-duty Norfolk police officer was contacted by a family member that a man allegedly threatened the family member with a weapon.

The police say the out of service officer identified himself with White before the shooting.

“He said there was a knife,” Maurice said he had learned from a detective.

When the officer arrived here, we were told that there was a confrontation and the officer shot White.

Maurice told News 3 that the detective told him it was the officer’s wife who called.

The White family said they just wanted to know why that relative didn’t immediately call 911 if they feared for their safety.

“How the man from the Norfolk district gets the phone call from his wife, besides calling Chesapeake to lawfully handle this thing – how he took it into his own hands, which was personal,” Maurice said.

The White family said their brother and family member were crossing paths that would walk this sidewalk.

“And that he did not want her to pass, the officer told me,” Maurice said.

While his family is thinking about what happened, they focus on their memories of Kelvin to cope with this unexpected loss.

“He was a very encouraging person. I’ll never forget him. He was just like a big teddy bear, “said Stephens.

Chesapeake Police said the officer was not charged.

They said the investigation is an ongoing collaborative investigation between Chesapeake Police Department, Norfolk Police Department and the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

