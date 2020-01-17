Family Guy was censored for his own made-up curse word popularized by Urban Dictionary

advertisement

family Guy was censored because they used their own curse word they invented. The show has been going for 21 years and a fourth season word has returned to chase her. While censorship regarding network television has eased somewhat over the years, some rather strange decisions are still being made today. During the fourth season of Fox family GuyThey were told that they could not use the word “vagina”.

Long time trying to get around with the vagina family Guy Writer Chris Sheridan decided that they should just come up with their own word. At the time, they chose “Clemen” and it seemed like a humorous commentary on censorship while being youthful. Now that the word has been around for a while, people know about it since it was popularized by Urban Dictionary. Sheridan had that to say.

“[family Guy] took us long enough to do a little bit where we had the word “vagina” in one episode. They said, “You can’t say vagina in the air.” So we changed the word and just made up our own word and called it “Clemen”. We just swapped “vagina” for “clemen” and it was like “Oh, we just say that. No problem. ‘

And then, a few years later, we made a joke and we used the word “Clemen” and they said, “Well, you can’t say that.” And we say, “What do you mean we can’t say it?” “Well, no, it means vagina.” I said, ‘I know! We invented it. ‘But it found its way into the Urban Dictionary and then we couldn’t say it. I thought, “I think that’s completely unfair.” When a show goes on for so long, it’s just crazy. ‘

Once a word appears in Urban Dictionary, it’s pretty much everywhere. It’s easy to go to the website and see that it was first cataloged by Rhett Bojangles in 2006. It contains the definition: “The hot new curse word that rules the nation: Clemen”, along with some hashtags that call it the wrong curse word. Nevertheless, there have been some updates from Urban Dictionary in recent years, which is why the word may have been censored family Guy,

It should be noted that the number one definition of “Clemen” is credited directly family Guy on Urban Dictionary. The rest of them are incredible NSFW and then there are a few more that point to the long running cartoon series. To make things even stranger is the fact that family Guy seems to have gotten away with much worse things over the years than an invented curse word. Maybe they can bring the word back if Seth McMacFarlane gets to do that family Guy Movie.

That’s unbelievable family Guy has been up for so long. When the show premiered, many people compared it to the Simpsons, which is still happening today, but to a lesser extent. When it premiered in January 1999, there was probably no one who thought we would talk about the series or the swear word for twenty one years later. But here we are. The interview with Chris Sheridan was originally conducted by CinemaBlend.

