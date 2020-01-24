Family gets remains of 6 dead in the massacre in El Salvador

advertisement

The forensic institute of El Salvador on Thursday handed over the remains of six of the more than 200 rural residents killed by soldiers in El Massabre in August 1982 to relatives.

Juana de JesŴs Bonilla Realegeũo cried for her parents’ coffins, three sisters and a sister-in-law.

“Thank goodness we came to restore the bones of our family members,” she said.

The remains were excavated at the end of last year and will be buried in El Calabozo, where soldiers are accused of burning houses and killing mostly women, children and the elderly for several days during the country’s civil war.

“It’s hard for me to receive their bones, but it gives me strength and I have to be strong to demand justice,” she said. “They were slaughtered, it was a slaughter of innocent people.” Her sisters were 10, 14 years old and 18 when they were killed and the oldest was pregnant.

“They killed old people, women and children, burned houses, stole everything we had and threw the bodies into the river,” said Marţa Berta Realegeũo, another family member.

Former human rights prosecutor David Morales, who represents the victims, urged the reopening of the case in 2016. A general amnesty had blocked her investigation, but the Supreme Court declared the amnesty unconstitutional. He said the Supreme Court had ordered the El Calabozo case to be reopened and investigated.

A report from the United Nations Truth Commission said after the war: “There is sufficient evidence that on August 22, 1982, soldiers of the Atlacatl Batallion intentionally killed more than 200 civilians, men, women, and children who had captured it without resistance. ”

