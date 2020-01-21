Family from Texas complained about playing landscape for terminally ill son

advertisement

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A family in Georgetown faces a lawsuit over a playing landscape they have built on their property. Their neighboring neighbors submitted the suit and claimed that the structure was not built with proper approval.

When the 3-year-old Colton Costa heard that he could choose which playing landscape his parents would buy, he went for the largest with the most slides.

“We try to live in the present because the future is very scary with this type of diagnosis,” said Colton’s mother, Kim Costa.

Colton was born with Hurler’s syndrome, a genetic disorder in cells, tissues and organs. There is no medicine.

“So, to see him running around and playing and being as mobile as he is now, he’d better believe we want to see it. We want him to be active and enjoy his life, “said Costa.

Neighbors Richard and Carole Gottleib have filed a lawsuit in which it is claimed that the playing landscape cannot be properly protected from view.

At 14 feet high, it’s too long. The Gottleibs say it breaks the HOA restrictions. They want the play to be knocked down and legal fees paid. Through their lawyer, the couple refused to comment.

The lawsuit says that the installation of large objects, such as a playground, must be approved by the Estrella Subdivisions Architecture and Design Review Committee, and that protocols have not been followed in this case.

“The Costas failed to submit the appropriate plans and specifications for review to the ADRC prior to the installation of the play, and the ADRC did not pre-assess and approve Costas play as required by the ADRC guidelines,” says the lawsuit. It added that Estrella could not enforce its own guidelines.

Kim Costa disputes that claim and says that the Estrella Subdivision Homeowners Association approved the playing landscape for her son before it was installed. She said in a Facebook post that their neighbors “claim that it reduces their property value” and call it an “eyesore”.

The lawsuit requires a permanent order whereby the Costas must remove the playing landscape or comply with the guidelines.

“We will not arrange and remove it as they would like,” said Costa.

Monday, in the time that Kim Costa needed to talk to KXAN, neighbors had placed dozens of pink hearts and messages in her front yard.

“The love and support we have is wonderful. Thank you to all of you who pray for us and think of us and support us because it means more than I can say. Thank you, “Costa said, looking at the flowers.

KXAN contacted the Estrella Home Owners Association and said that the Costas had submitted the playing landscape correctly for review. With regard to the final decision on approval, the president did not want to comment because of the ongoing court case.

