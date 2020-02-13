Fallon Sherrock’s five-year-old son can suddenly enjoy school, now his mother is one of the most talked about athletes in the country.

Sherrock showed up after her groundbreaking exploits at the PDC World Championship in December.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes was the first woman to ever win a game at the prestigious Alexandra Palace tournament before displacing the eleventh seed of Mensur Suljovic.

It catapulted her into worldwide fame – she was supported by Hollywood A-Listeners – and changed her life forever as she turned her back on her career as a mobile hairdresser.

The life of her son Rory has also changed as his mother works hard to give him a better life.

“It’s changed a lot,” Sherrock, whose next big step is to play as a Premier League challenger in Nottingham, told the PA news agency.

“I am gone almost every weekend now, but I have good family support around me that helps Rory when I am away and I have him during the week and away on the weekend.

“It has changed quite a bit, but I am doing my best right now to get as much as possible for my little boy and our future. Fallon Sherrock made history at the 2019 World Cup (Steven Paston / PA).

“He understands that I’m going to play darts, but he doesn’t understand how big it actually got.

“He only sees me on TV and says,” Oh, are you on TV again? “

“All of his friends say,” Oh, your mom is on TV again, “and he just sits there smugly. He loves it, he was a great support.”

Sherrock is not the only woman to make waves in sports as Lisa Ashton also made history and was the first woman to win a PDC tour card.

The 49-year-old, who lost in the first round of the World Cup, does not reach nearly the same range as Sherrock, but is generally considered the most consistent player.

Darts has experienced some major rivalries over the years, with Phil Taylor battling Raymond Van Barneveld and more recently Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson competing against each other.

And Sherrock believes a new rivalry with four-time world champion Ashton could develop if both women can continue their form.

“Yes, rivalry could likely develop,” she said.

“If we could play against each other, that would be great in itself. Everyone wants to see me think, and if we do, it would be great entertainment for everyone.

“It’s great to have another woman because it only proves that we can compete against men. It just gives us more options now.

“The sky is the limit now, we women show that we can beat men and hopefully more doors will open.

“She is as good as I am and she deserves everything she gets. If I could share these options, I would. “