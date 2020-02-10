The comics take a look back at the complicated mess of political news last week: President Donald Trump was acquitted, Iowa-Caucuses were buried confused about a dodgy app, and Democratic candidates began campaigning for voters in New Hampshire who prepared for the primaries on Tuesday. How long does it take for the results to be available again? Jimmy Fallon uses Iowa as a yardstick to tell us up in today’s Best of Late Night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also admits that he was beaten in Iowa, but is not yet ready to give up New Hampshire. Stephen Colbert’s attitude: It’s only the second state. Isn’t it the fact that he’s even talking about not giving up a bad sign?

A look back and a few predictions in today’s Best of Late Night. After watching our favorite jokes from the weekend’s late night cast, vote for yours in the following poll.

