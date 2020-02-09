The resignation of the chair of the Supreme Committee for Human Clinical Studies, Prof. Stavit Alon-Shalev, along with other members of the body responsible for regulating medical experiments with human subjects, is commendable. They resigned to protest the decision by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, to deprive the Helsinki Committee of much of its powers and to provide medical, scientific and ethical oversight of drug companies conducting clinical experiments in Israel want to decrease.

The move had nothing to do with the personal interests of the committee members. The body works in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance; Your job is to protect the public interest. It consists of 21 doctors and senior researchers in various scientific fields, experts in law and ethics, and representatives of the public and the health system, all of whom are volunteers. The panel meets monthly to comment on proposed clinical trials, particularly in the sensitive areas of genetics and fertility. It examines the medical logic of the studies, their implementation and their ethical aspects.

But Bar Siman Tov has decided that Israel needs to be “less Bolshevik” and the legal process to be approved must be streamlined to increase its market share. Using the capitalist jargon of international competition that aims to have more processes carried out in Israel than in other countries, the Ministry of Health is ready to ignore international regulatory standards. This is not fair competition, but an illusion.

Committee members warn that Israel will become the “back alley” for countries with higher ethical standards for clinical trials. By reducing regulation, Israel can conduct genetic and other clinical trials that other countries have rejected for ethical reasons.

Bar Siman Tov wants to remove the powers of the higher committee to approve such experiments and leave the decisions to the Helsinki committees, which operate in each hospital. He also plans to set up a new “Central Committee” that will allow research to be carried out simultaneously in several Israeli hospitals.

This would leave Israel without a higher authority, whose members do not belong to a hospital and who therefore have no conflict of interests, and this includes ethics and legal experts as well as public officials, as is the case in most other countries. Instead, the decision about clinical trials would be left to committees made up of hospital doctors and legal advisers who are subject to the influence of money and reputation. There would be no moral control and no one to protect the public interest from the interests of pharmaceutical companies.

It is hoped that this protest will expand as planned and that most committee members will resign. The Ministry of Health must not be allowed to dismantle the control mechanism for genetic experiments and expose them to destructive market forces.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.