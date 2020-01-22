Falling iguanas? Iguanas could fall out of trees if temperatures drop in South Florida: NWS

advertisement

As temperatures drop in South Florida, the weather authorities warn residents to keep an eye out for temporarily immobile iguanas falling from trees.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, temperatures in some areas could drop overnight through Wednesday into the 1930s. Cold-blooded iguanas, according to the NWS, could “slow down or become immobile as the temperature drops into the 1940s”.

The agency pointed out that the immobilized iguanas may fall from trees and look dead on the ground even though they are actually still alive.

Forecasters were already warned of similar conditions in 2018. During this cold shock, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone as they may feel threatened and biting when they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed many iguanas, Burmese pythons, and other invasive pests that thrive in the subtropical climate of southern Florida.

