This is a sponsored article on behalf of Klook.

Inflated menus, overpriced roses, unpleasant appointments – yes, that must be Valentine’s Day. It should be the most romantic day of the year, but all too often you’re wasting your hard-earned money just going through the (honestly, rather cheesy) moves. Wouldn’t you rather spend your money on something really memorable, whether you’re single or connected? Step forward, Klook.

Klook is a brilliant new website and app that makes unforgettable experiences easy and affordable. It offers everything from tours to theater trips to afternoon tea at over 300 locations worldwide – and up to a 60% discount. And on this Valentine’s Day, Klook invites you to forget the flowers (the British cost an incredible £ 266 million in 2018) to fall in love with travel with its overwhelming selection of day trips that depart from London. Here is our selection of the best.

1. Discover a castle, cathedral and some very famous cliffs

Leeds Castle

From fairytale Leeds Castle (not in Leeds) to the majestic White Cliffs of Dover, this impotent full-day tour from London brings the beauty of Kent to life. Travel across the British countryside on a premium luxury coach before stopping in Maidstone to discover a former royal residence that is one of the most visited historic buildings in the country. From there continue to Canterbury Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The magnificent Gothic structure was an important medieval pilgrimage site and can look back on a rich history dating back to the 4th century. The trip ends in the ‘Garden of England’ with a visit to Dover, where you can stroll along the beach and enjoy a breathtaking view of the English Channel.

Book now on Klook.

2. See Mona Lisa’s smile in Paris

The Louvre in Paris

Paris may be known as the “City of Love”, but there is a lot more to it than what you can discover on this exciting day trip to the French capital. Enjoy the cityscape from the Eiffel Tower, take a scenic cruise along the Seine before you get to the Louvre, where you absolutely must admire many priceless works of art (da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, anyone?). You travel to and from Paris with the fast and efficient Eurostar to make the most of your trip to continental Europe.

3. Have afternoon tea in Beatrix Potter’s old house

The Lake District

Experience the beauty of England’s largest (and arguably most spectacular) National Park on this train ride to the Lake District. Take a boat trip along Lake Windermere and then head to the high-pig village of Hawkshead, which is full of quaint medieval huts. Everything you discover will increase your appetite – luckily, your trip includes a delicious cream tea at the Lindeth Howe Hotel, which once belonged to none other than the beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter.

4. See cities with dreaming towers and sweating dreams

King’s College, Cambridge University

Visit the oldest and most venerable university cities in the UK, Oxford and Cambridge in a single day. Begin with a stop at the City of Dreaming Towers (AKA Oxford) for a tour of highlights such as Christchurch College, where parts of Harry Potter were filmed, and the legendary Bridge of Sighs. From there it continues to Cambridge, known as the “City of Foaming Dreams”. Take a tour of charming alleys, see the winding river, and visit historic marketplaces before visiting the famous King’s College with its breathtaking chapel.

5. Travel to another hemisphere

Royal Observatory, Greenwich

Did you know that you can travel to another hemisphere without leaving London? On this budget-friendly trip to Greenwich, visit the Royal Borough’s historic observatory, where the Meridian Line is located. Since the late 19th century, the prime meridian has divided the earth’s eastern and western hemispheres – just as the equator has divided the northern and southern hemisphere. Cross the line and stand on two hemispheres … and come home in time for dinner (and if you want to eat a few reduced Valentine’s Day chocolates for pudding, we won’t judge that).

Now that we’ve sparked your wanderlust, it’s time to get organized. Planning your trip is a breeze with Klook. Important details such as the duration of the event, redeeming your booking and the cancellation policy for the event are available at a glance. The platform offers numerous useful functions such as weather forecasts, maps and instant in-app booking.

What’s more, if you find the same event cheaper elsewhere, Klook will refund you the double difference. Who needs romance when you have that kind of engagement?

Ready to fall in love with traveling again? Click here to log in via the Klook website or download the app for iOS or Android.

