With Valentine’s Day just a week away, it is not surprising that artists reveal romantic-themed tracks. This also applies to the solo songwriter The Corsican.

“Love at First Sight” is the B-side of a 7-inch single by Valentine, written by experimental musician Josh McKay from Deerhunter. And even though the song actually anticipates McKay’s career as a whole, it’s hard to think of The Corsican’s version as a simple cover.

“This cover is a longstanding personal challenge,” he says of the 1982 single by Stuart Moxham, a solo artist who was on The Gist at the time.

Of course there is a certain challenge that arises whenever a band or artist decides to perform and / or record another person’s song. At least you learn someone else’s music. Then it’s about deciding in which direction the new performance should go: emulation? Incomparably unique?

In general, the decision to make a cover is not an easy decision by McKay or a decision he makes with an alleged sense of lightness. “In my eyes, a cover is only as good as the invention that makes it for the material to be adapted,” says McKay. For “love at first sight”, invention is the determining word and the reason for the atypical “not completely covering” characterization.

“I’m so in love with him,” McKay says. “But the impulse [to record the song] was triggered by reading it in an interview. Stuart expressed regret that at the time of recording his single he had no time to put a second verse together.”

It’s one thing for artists to swap gender pronouns in songs or parody lyrics with the intention of it, but it’s not often that a song gets new life afterwards through completely new ideas.

“I started to write this missing second verse, and it eventually led to me reaching for [Moxham] for permission to expand the text. After my demo reached him and I had a hearty “Crack on!” Received the fire was lit for my Valentine’s coup, “says McKay.

The idea of ​​love at first sight is for warm, happy and excited songwriting. However, the Corsican sings with a slow melancholy, which, combined with a striking bass line and extensive synthesizer tones, sounds like a performance by someone who may have broken their hearts more than a few times. Nevertheless, the song exudes a seductive quality: reserved and slightly serious, like a busy, underground city bar. Corsica is a creative loner here and replaces chocolate and flowers. Who wouldn’t go on a mysterious adventure instead?

Listen to “Love at First Sight” below and buy from BandCamp if you like it:

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="300" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/750603757%3Fsecret_token%3Ds-edCj8&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true"></noscript>

