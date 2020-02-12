The Philippine authorities have not issued this warning.



An image has been repeatedly shared in several posts on Facebook and Twitter, alleging that the Philippines has issued an order that requires travelers returning from 23 countries, including the UAE, to be quarantined to curb the growing novel coronavirus epidemic ,

The claim is wrong; The Philippine government said the picture was a joke. As of February 10, Philippine health authorities said that only visitors from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan would be quarantined.

The virus was official called COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The alleged health advice from the Interior and Local Ministry of the Philippines (DILG) was shared here on Facebook on February 7, 2020.

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:

The picture is entitled “DILGs Memorandum Circular No. 2020-023”.

The text in the picture is partly:

“CHANGED GUIDE TO MEASURES AGAINST THE NEW CORONAVIRUS ACUTE BREATHING DISEASE 2019 / STRICT IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 14-DAY QUARANTINE OF PEOPLE ARRIVING FROM COUNTRIES AFFECTED IN 2019 NCOV.”

It lists the following countries: “China / South Korea / Vietnam / Sweden / Japan / Cambodia / Thailand / Finland / Nepal / Canada / Italy / Russian Federation / Spain / Singapore / Australia / Malaysia / Great Britain / USA / France / India / Sri Lanka / Germany / UAE “.

By February 12, 2020, the novel corona virus had killed more than 1,100 people, infected more than 42,000, and reached around 25 countries, as AFP reports here.

The virus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

The epidemic has prompted some countries to issue travel bans and mandatory quarantine.

Outside of mainland China, two people died in the Philippines and Hong Kong after becoming infected with the virus, AFP said on February 11.

In addition to similar information, the picture was also shared here, here and here on Facebook and here on Twitter.

The claim is wrong; DILG published this statement on Facebook and marked the infographic “Fake News”.

In the Facebook post of February 7, 2020, the DILG states in part:

“BE INFORMED | An infographic is widely distributed on social media claiming that DILG has quarantined travelers from over 20 countries affected by the novel corona virus for 14 days.

“We would like to make it clear that the infographic mentioned was not published by this department and that as of today we have strict compliance with the 14-day quarantine from DILG Memo Circular 2020-023 (changed guidelines for measures against the Novel Coronavirus 2019 only refers to Travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau. All other travelers from other countries affected by nCoV can be voluntarily quarantined. “

The Philippine Ministry of Health has since extended its mandatory quarantine policy to travelers returning to Taiwan.