Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 3:22 PM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 3:22 p.m. CST

(File / MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – With over a quarter of the adults in the US who now have tattoos and almost half of the millennials who wear them, only a handful of studies have focused on religious tattoos.

However, a new study by researchers from Baylor University and Texas Tech University analyzes belief-centered tattoos and is the first to use visual images of them.

The study, published in Visual Studies magazine, analyzed 752 photos of tattoos taken at a Christian university in the US and found that almost 20 percent of them were openly religious.

A 2016 Harris survey found that 29 percent of American adults had at least one tattoo – compared to 14 percent in 2008.

The study also found some evidence that a generally visible tattoo is conceptually different from tattoos that are hidden by clothing.

The analysis showed that:

Open religious content appeared on 145 photos (19% of the total sample).

In the photos, more men (23%) were religiously tattooed than women (17%).

Most of the religious tattoos for women were small (69%) and in slightly hidden places. The most common areas of her religious tattoos were the wrist (23%), the foot (18%) and the back (18%).

Religious tattoos for men were larger than non-religious tattoos (61% vs. 44%). The most common jobs for religious tattoos for men were upper arm (26%), forearm (21%) and back (19%).

Half of the religious tattoos were pictures – most often the cross. More than a quarter were texts, often biblical references, with a slight majority being New Testament references. However, the most popular was the Old Testament Book of Psalms. Pictures with text made up 21% of religious tattoos.

Religious tattoos were more likely to face the owner than non-religious ones. 26% were directed inward, as opposed to 18% of non-religious tattoos.

The researchers said they had no way of knowing whether these results apply to all students at the university or to students from other universities. They also say that it is likely that they have enumerated religious tattoos – in part because tattoos can have religious or spiritual connotations, but are not recognized as such.

Future research could also look at how tattoos are viewed in other parts of the world.

Source: Baylor University