Iona (6-12, 4-7) vs Fairfield (9-13, 5-6)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. European summer time

Bottom row: Fairfield is expecting its fifth consecutive win against Iona at the Webster Bank Arena in Harbor Yard. The last win for the Gaels in Fairfield was a 72-57 win on February 10, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfields Jesus Cruz, Landon Taliaferro and Vincent Eze together achieved 53 percent of the team’s rankings this season, including 52 percent of all Stags points in the last five games. Crawford has connected to 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he tried and has dropped to 7 times in his last three games. He has also converted 82.2 percent of his fouls this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stags are 0-10 if they allow at least 64 points and 9-3 if they keep opponents under 64. The gels are 0-12 if they allow 70 or more points and otherwise 6-0 in the season.

STREAK STATS: Fairfield have won their last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while not using 54.8 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Iona, as a collective unit, scored 8.3 3-point per game this season, which is in second place among the MAAC teams.

