Failure to comply with FATF obligations would be devastating for Pakistan's economic reform program: US

Failure to meet the obligations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would have a devastating impact on Pakistan’s economic reform program, a US top diplomat said.

Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said Friday, a day after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country should be removed from the “gray list” of the FATF because it has significant made progress with the requirements of the international terrorist financing watchdog.

If Pakistan failed to meet FATF commitments or failed and was blacklisted, it would be devastating for Pakistan’s economic reform program and for its ability to attract investors, Ms. Wells told reporters here.

We are delighted to see Pakistan making progress in meeting the FATF commitments, said Ms. Wells, who has just returned from her trip to the region, including a visit to Islamabad.

She responded to a question as to whether financing could be affected by the International Monetary Fund if Pakistan does not comply with FATF regulations or rules.

A meeting is currently taking place in Beijing where Pakistan is presenting its actions to the task force. So I refer to that task force to make her evaluation, she said.

But the more evidence of Pakistan’s seriousness in both documenting its economy and shrinking the space for militants to take advantage of Pakistan’s banking system or territory, the more trust the international community and business will have in it. working with Pakistan, Mrs. Wells said.

A Pakistani delegation led by Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar is in Beijing to inform the financial task force of the steps Islamabad has taken to implement the FATF recommendations.

The FATF decided in October last year to keep Pakistan on its ‘gray’ list because it was unable to curb funnels of funds to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and others.

If Pakistan is not removed from the list by April, Pakistan may switch to a black list of countries with serious economic sanctions, such as Iran.

Ms. Wells noted that FATF is a technical process and said an action plan has been submitted to Pakistan.

It is a matter of meeting the requirements that are set and that are imposed on all countries in the international system. So it’s not a political process, but we support and are ready to help Pakistan implement these obligations, she added.

The US welcomes Pakistan’s efforts to fulfill its FATF terrorist financing obligations.

We strongly encourage Pakistan to work with the FATF and the international community to fully meet the commitments of the action plan, she said.

The completion of the FATF Action Plan is crucial for Pakistan’s economic reform efforts, including the IMF program, and for demonstrating sustainable and irreversible action against all militant groups in Pakistan without distinction, she added.

We have seen clear progress in our relations with Pakistan, from high-level involvement such as the warm and constructive meeting of the President (Donald Trump) with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan in Davos to the restoration of international military education and training programs, she said.

Ms. Wells on her trip to Islamabad had extensive discussions on how the two countries can strengthen their economic partnership, with the US being Pakistan’s largest export market, the largest trading partner and historically one of the major investors.

There are clear synergies in energy and agriculture and opening up Pakistan’s markets to US investment creates jobs and prosperity without sacrificing standards or driving corruption.

We look forward to welcoming 10 Pakistani buyer delegations to the US and five regional trade fairs in 2020, which will build a deeper relationship between American and Pakistani companies. Prime Minister Khan’s efforts in the area of ​​economic reforms have contributed to making the World Bank one of the top 10 reformers in 2019, she said.

In response to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she said that Pakistan should stick to the buyer, beware.

That Pakistan is a buyer, they are not – this is not a subsidy from China, they are loans, often not with concessional financing. And Pakistan must watch out for the conditions, to make sure they get the most for their money, which brings the greatest economic prosperity, she noted.

This is the sovereign right of Pakistan to decide which investment it is looking for and under what conditions. And a friend from Pakistan, we certainly insist that they take on investment projects that create wealth, create jobs and are sustainable, and think we have great options for the Pakistani market, she said in response to a question.

