The final of the presidential cup was postponed, the FAI said.

The curtain up for the League of Ireland should take place this afternoon at Oriel Park in Dundalk.

Storm Ciara raged through the country, brought gusts of up to 130 km / h and left thousands without electricity.

The game traditionally sees the league champions versus the FAI Cup winners.

In the 2020 edition, Dundalk should play Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI said in a statement:

“After discussions with all parties this morning, the FAI, in collaboration with Dundalk FC, has decided to postpone today’s final of the Presidential Cup between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers to ensure the safety of players, fans and all involved in the game at 3pm ,

“Discussions about a new date for the game will take place in due course.”

The League of Ireland starts next weekend with the first round of play on Friday, February 14th.

The GAA was also affected by the weather.

The association confirmed that the duel between Laois and Cavan in Football League Division 2 was also postponed.

In the third division Louth and Offaly as well as the duel between Wicklow and Sligo in the fourth division were canceled.

The GAA has announced that CCCC will confirm reconstruction details tomorrow.

Three fights in women’s football were also postponed.

Tipperary v Westmeath, Cavan v Wexford and Fermanagh v Roscommon have been canceled.

Today’s race in Punchestown was also canceled.