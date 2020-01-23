FAI appoints Niall Quinn as interim deputy CEO

advertisement

Niall Quinn has been appointed as interim deputy CEO of the FAI.

He will immediately start his role and focus on leading a League of Ireland strategy and the overall development of the game in Ireland, including support for grassroots, community initiatives and the player’s program of the association.

The FAI said that the former Republic of Ireland striker will also focus on “helping to restore and build key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media”.

Gary Owens, interim CEO of FAI: “We are really happy that someone from the caliber of Niall joins the team. Football is such an important match in this country at every level.

“Niall not only offers a lot of insight and experience in developing the game, but is also passionate about football in Ireland – his energy and dedication fit perfectly with the FAI when we start reforming the organization and try a better future for it create football in Ireland. “

Sports minister, Shane Ross, welcomed his appointment and said, “It is great news for Irish football that Niall Quinn has been appointed as the new interim vice-CEO of the FAI.

“Niall has a long association with Irish football and in the past year he has demonstrated very clearly that he has a strong desire to see a lively body come up for the good game of Ireland. His passion for fair play, his independence and his integrity are well known and admired.

“His experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is needed within the FAI. I am very happy with this decision and wish Niall all the best in this important role.”

