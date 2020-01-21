advertisement

The FAI has appointed businessman Gary Owens as interim CEO while the hunt for a new permanent boss continues.

It says he has “specialist expertise” in “restructuring, turnaround strategies and governance” and will take over immediately.

The FAI said: “Gary has a leading career in senior management positions in the financial services and technology sectors, including IFG Group, Rainmaker Technologies and Hibernian Group. He has previously held interim CEO positions at Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland.”

The association thanked Paul Cooke for his “pro bono” work as a manager in recent weeks.

Mr. Cooke remains a member of the Board of Directors of the FAI.

FAI Independent Chairman Roy Barrett said: “Gary brings a wealth of experience with this interim role and the council and I look forward to working with him.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who has taken the position of Executive Lead on a very short-term basis over the last few weeks, while a process of identification and selection an interim CEO was en route. “

