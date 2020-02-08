The allegation comes from a dubious website where incorrect information has been spread in the past.



A social media post rounded up that China had obtained its Supreme Court’s permission to kill 20,000 coronavirus patients.

The allegation, which comes from the dubious website ab-tc.com, says that China’s highest court is expected to make a decision on the matter. The heading of the story says that the aim was to prevent the virus from spreading. The article goes on to say that “the Supreme People’s Court is expected to issue a mass killing coronavirus patient in China on Friday as a safe way to curb the spread of the deadly virus.”

According to Snopes, a fact-checking website, the story of ab-tc.com is wrong. According to Snopes, the website was found – on numerous occasions, it spread false information about cannibal restaurants, celebrity death rumors, manipulated tweets by US President Trump, and a story alleging that Prince Andrew, British, committed suicide.

“There is also no mention of this alleged trial on the website of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China,” said Snopes.