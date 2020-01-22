Facebook, the safest place in the world for denying the Holocaust - World News

advertisement

What is Holocaust Denial?

The answer to this question may seem obvious to Haaretz readers and to the impressive list of world leaders who gathered at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem this week.

The Holocaust denial is a hideous attack on the memory of the six million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany and its accomplices, a spoiled twist on the anti-Semitic knife. We have to work tirelessly to keep the memory of our lost relatives – and the historical records – alive.

Beyond that, the question of what Holocaust denial really means and where the boundaries of denial begin and end is not so clear. In a world where social media platforms are ready to convey the idea that historical truth is simply not so important, propagandists and conspiracy theorists from across the political spectrum cling to the Holocaust to create political capital for themselves ,

How social media has contributed to the Holocaust denial evolving from a neo-Nazi lie to an omnipresent and accepted Internet meme becomes clear when one contrasts how the European Court of Human Rights dealt with the Holocaust denial and like social media Titan Facebook did it.

The Court is part of a comprehensive framework of institutions and conventions that have been carefully elaborated by post-Holocaust Europe nations to prevent the return of totalitarianism that has resulted in genocide on their soil.

In an important ruling last October, the Court found that German politician Udo Pastörs, the former leader of the far-right NPD, who denied the Holocaust, had lost his protected right to freedom of expression when he deliberately uttered untruths about the Jews to defame the persecution they had suffered “by contradicting” established historical facts “related to the Holocaust.

This ruling confirmed the values ​​of the post-war Western European order that the Holocaust denial was originally intended to be undermined.

Rejection began as a right-wing project to rehabilitate National Socialism by erasing its greatest crime from the world’s collective memory. Persuade people that the Holocaust never happened, and Nazism and Fascism will become another ideology: perhaps brutal and uncompromising, but no more than communism and its variants. This approach had the added anti-Semitic advantage that the whole world – and especially the Germans and Palestinians – fell victim to a gigantic Jewish joke.

Holocaust denier David Irving holds his book “Hitler War” before a Viennese court in which he denies the extermination of 6 million Jews by the Nazis in two speeches he made in Austria. February 20, 2006AP

The heyday of this movement was in the 1980s and 1990s when leading figures were authors and scientists such as David Irving and Robert Faurisson. For a while, Irving was one of the best-known British historians of World War II. Faurisson was a university professor who was defended by Noam Chomsky when his denials came to light.

With an increase in extreme right-wing activities and support across Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, there was real concern that denial of the Holocaust could become a significant force. But today Irving is discredited, Faurisson is dead, and the latest generation of neo-Nazi haters of the Jews would rather celebrate the Holocaust than deny it.

Instead, the new advocates of Holocaust denial are social media platforms and tech companies, who have done more than any other extreme right-wing propagandist to undermine the concept of historical truth and question the assumptions of liberal democracy.

Denial has found a new home among many conspiracy theories; Another way for online hucksters in YouTube videos and Facebook groups to convince gullible and ignorant people. As such, it has greater appeal across the political spectrum than ever before and reaches people who would never consider themselves neo-Nazis or anti-Semites.

Facebook insists that it won’t remove Holocaust denials from its platform unless deniers instigate hatred or violence against Jews. According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the Holocaust denial is only about people who “do something wrong”. The idea that denying the Holocaust by definition triggers hatred of Jews has no impact on the world’s largest social network.

Social media is of course a global network, and awareness of the fundamental facts of the Holocaust varies alarmingly from country to country. A 2018 CNN survey found that a fifth of French adults under 34 had never heard of the Holocaust, compared to just five percent in Germany. Another 2018 survey found that 31 percent of adults in the United States believed two million or fewer Jews had been killed.

Outside of Europe and America, knowledge about the Holocaust continues to decline. According to an anti-defamation league survey of 102 countries in 2014, most people in the Middle East, Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia had not heard of the Holocaust and those who had a significant share in each country either exaggerated or a complete myth.

This is fertile ground for today’s revisionists, relativists and minimizers of the Holocaust. The claim that Israel behaves like Nazi Germany and Palestinians and not Jews are the most permanent victims of National Socialism is pervasive in the anti-Israeli left. It is rightly reflected in the idea that Poland, Hungary, Lithuanians, Ukrainians and others suffered from communism, just like Jews did under Nazism. combined with the determined desire to remove examples of local cooperation in the extermination of their Jewish population from the national narratives of these countries.

Neither of these approaches – which stem from the anti-Israel left and the hard nationalist right – deny that the Holocaust has taken place, and both recognize it as a terrible crime. Instead of denying, they developed their own mythology to use the unrivaled moral weight of the Holocaust for their own political projects.

The train tracks leading to the Auschwitz extermination camp, Oswiecim, Poland. December 7, 2019. The Nazis killed 1.1 million people in Auschwitz, including 960,000 Jews. Markus Schreiber, AP

If you believe that the Jews are using the Holocaust for their own purposes, it makes sense to do the same for themselves. And if you see the Holocaust commemoration as a means of Jewish power and privilege, there is no better way to undermine that “power” than an interpretation of the Holocaust that rephrases it as your own victim story, thereby taking some of the blame the Jews carry over?

This leads to the grotesque situation of the former mayor of London, Ken Livingstone, who insists that Hitler “supported” Zionism in the 1930s because it fits his leftist anti-Zionism to support his characterization of Israel as morally unlawful. George Soros, who survived the Holocaust as a child, is accused by right-wing critics of having actually worked with the Nazis.

Both claims are nonsense: but in this post-true, identity-driven policy, where people choose their own facts and ignorance is not an obstacle to claiming expertise, you should risk a formal charge against “Holocaust deniers” when you are six Twisting millions can make victims into the form you want and then accept this “Holocaust” as your own.

Dr. Dave Rich is Director of Policy for the Community Security Trust, Associate Research Fellow at the Pears Institute for Research on Anti-Semitism, Birkbeck, University of London, and author of the Jewish problem of the left: Jeremy Corbyn, Israel and Anti-Semitism (Birkbeck, 2018). Twitter: @ daverich1

