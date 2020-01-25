Facebook sinks as thousands report problems with social media websites

advertisement

Thousands of social media users have reported that they cannot access Facebook.

People have reported that they haven’t been able to access their Facebook news feeds since around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

DownDetector received reports from more than 3,000 people who said they had problems with the site.

Most of the reports seem to come from Europe and the American east coast.

Frustrated users went to Twitter to share their frustration.

Several people tweeted photos on their notification tab and saw the “No Notifications” message.

Others reported that the page was “totally down” and nothing was loaded.

In the DownDetector forum, one user said: “Newsfeed does not work – is not updated either.”

Another added: “Yes, my newsfeed has completely failed on all devices.”

Facebook has not replied to the reports.

