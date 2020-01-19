Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Xi Jinping's name

advertisement

Facebook Inc. blamed Saturday for a technical error for the Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name as a blot on posts on his platform when it was translated from Burmese into English, and apologized for any violations caused.

The error came to light on the second day of the president’s visit to the Southeast Asian country, where Xi and state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements for massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

A statement about the visit published on the official Facebook page of Suu Kyi was littered with references to the lie when it was translated into English, while a headline appeared in the local newspaper the Irrawaddy with the vulgar translation.

It was not clear how long the problem lasted, but the Google translation function did not show the same error.

“We solved a technical problem that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking measures to ensure that it no longer happens. We apologize for the crime that caused this, “Facebook said in a statement.

The Facebook system did not have the name of President Xi Jinping in the Burmese database and suspected the translation, the company said. Translation tests of similar words starting with “xi” and “shi” in Burmese also produced the same translation, it added.

Facebook is blocked on the Chinese mainland. But it is not blocked in Hong Kong and mainland companies advertise elsewhere on the platform, making China’s largest country for income after the United States. It sets up a new engineering team that focuses specifically on lucrative Chinese advertising activities.

Facebook has had many problems with translations from Burmese in the past. In 2018, it temporarily removed the function after a Reuters report showed that the tool produced bizarre results.

A study documented how the company failed in its efforts to combat vital Burmese language posts about Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, of whom about 730,000 fled for a military action in 2017 that the UK said was genocidal.

It also showed that the translation function was poor, quoting an anti-Rohingya post that advocated the murder of Muslims translated into English as “I shouldn’t have a rainbow in Myanmar.”

