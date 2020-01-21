Facebook plans to hire another 1,000 British workers

advertisement

Facebook has announced major new hires in London.

According to a Reuters report, Facebook plans to hire 1,000 new people in a number of areas, particularly product development and security. More than half of the jobs will be in the technology area, covering topics such as software engineering and data science. A notable mention is the “community integrity” – the department that searches for and removes harmful content from the Facebook platforms.

In a recent interview, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Facebook for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the company was not concerned about Brexit.

“The Johnson government has been very clear about what it looks like, so we will continue to invest here in London,” she said.

For Boris Johnson, the expansion of Facebook is great news. “We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online and one of the best locations for technology companies,” he said.

One of Facebook’s primary goals, according to Reuters, is to restore confidence lost after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“We also understand that this is an ongoing important conversation – we want to be part of this conversation,” she said. “We want to work with policymakers in this area to arrive at a well-thought-out policy.”

