The travel advice was issued to protect Nigerian passengers against the epidemic and to prevent its spread to Nigeria. The statement is:

In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic that is devastating some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases in Nigeria, the federal airport authority of Nigeria recommends that passengers and other airport users adhere to all quarantine procedures at the airports of the country .

All the equipment and personnel used to combat the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 are still present at the airports. FAAN has always had thermal scanners at its airports that monitor the temperature of passengers and take their photos. When passengers walk past the scanner, it registers their temperature and is pulled too high to the side for observation.

A deadly virus, CORONAVIRUS, has recently been reported in China, killing six people, of which more than 300 have also been infected. The virus is very communicable and has already spread to border countries such as Japan, Thailand and South Korea. The Authority, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health, has confirmed that the facilities at the airports of the country are sufficient to prevent the import of the virus through the airports.

Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks when requested. FAAN is committed to its core values ​​of Safety, Security and Comfort.

In the same vein, NCDC has also shared extensive information about the virus and tips on how we can protect ourselves:

How to protect yourself

To reduce the risk of spreading the corona virus, the public is advised to adhere to the following measures:

• Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

• Cover your mouth and nose well with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and / or coughing. You can also cough in your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

• Avoid close contact with someone who exhibits symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing and sneezing.

• Avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health institution if you experience any of the above symptoms.

• Healthcare professionals are always advised to take standard infection prevention and control measures when caring for patients and to create a travel history.

As the situation evolves, this advice is updated as more information becomes available.

