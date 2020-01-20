Eye of the Tiger: Lawrence and Tigers don't give up to defeat Buckeyes

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

Trevor Lawrence points to the crowd after defeating Ohio St.

GLENDALE, AZ – Most teams would have passed after a disastrous first half. Some teams would have passed in the second half. Others would have stopped if the opponents had taken the lead too late or had driven for victory. Most teams have neither the heart of a champion nor the eye of the tiger.

# 3 Clemson was 16-0 behind Ohio St. and 23:21 late in the fourth quarter. With the ball on their own six-yard line, the tigers had only three minutes to drive the length of the field for a starting shot. Once this was done, the defense had to stop when the Buckeyes drove down the field late.

The tigers stopped. The heart of a champion.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was almost knocked out of the game in the second quarter, but came back to score the comeback win.

“I think you look back at the game in North Carolina and this game and we know it. Sometimes things are simple so some people can’t see them, ”said offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. “We know what a young man he is. He is a champion. He is a champion from the inside, which enables him to be a champion from the outside. He has ice water in his veins. He doesn’t panic. He is a man of faith, so he is always calm and relaxed. He just believes he’ll find out at the end of the day and play a piece to help his team win. ‘

Elliott said that all players in the program have the eye of the tiger.

“I think those who are close to the program know what kind of young men we have,” said Elliott. “They know the character they have. We talk about it all the time – the eye of the tiger, the heart of a champion. You know it when you see it and you know it when you don’t see it. These guys accepted that and that’s why these guys won 29 in a row and have the chance to play for another national championship against an incredible team in the LSU, but it all comes down to the character of these young men, the endurance, the resilience Attitude and the belief they had. ‘

When Travis Etienne ran back, he only had 10 stretches for 36 yards, but led the Tigers with three receptions for 98 yards and two points.

“I told Travis before the game,” At the end of the day you will be a differentiator, “said Elliott.” I don’t know how it will be. You may have to take us to New Orleans or catch the ball. “He was proud of that and he had the mentality that couldn’t be denied. Tea too. Tee Higgins went out for a while. J Ross (Justyn Ross), it seemed like any other piece, he came out and went right away back in. All of our boys, they weren’t contested. They’d find a way to play. ”

