Extreme Cinema - The Idiots (1998)

The idiots, 1998.

Directed by Lars von Trier.

Actors Bodil Jørgensen, Jens Albinus, Anne Louise Hassing and Nikolaj Lie Kass.

Lars von Trier’s The Idiots (Idioterne, 1998) tells the potentially offensive story of a group of citizens who claim to be disabled because they are dissatisfied with society. The film begins with Karen (Bodil Jørgensen), a middle-aged woman who eats in a restaurant. Karen notices two men who appear to be disabled and are disturbing other customers. Her female companion Suzanne (Anne Louise Hassing) tries to take care of her. When Stoffer (Jens Albinus), one of the disabled men, takes Karen by the hand, she accompanies him and his two friends to their car and accompanies them on a car ride. Karen then realizes that it is a group of frolics who have deliberately chosen not to pay for their food.

The rest of Stoffer’s group is then introduced via direct camera confessions that span the entire film. Karen is the last to join this group of outsiders and feel uncomfortable when she visits an isolation factory and plays the same prank on handicap. She tells group leader Stoffer that she doesn’t find the group’s activities amusing. Karen often breaks down and it becomes obvious that she is hiding an unhappy personal life. The group discusses Karen with the camera and concludes that she needs her to find happiness because she is a lost soul. During a later expedition into the forest, Karen Stoffer asks why the group behaves as if there are people who are really disabled. Stoffer tells Karen that the group is looking for their “inner idiot” because they are all dissatisfied with their conventional lives and therefore enjoy “spitting out”.

As the group’s pranks continue, the on-camera confessions make it clear that the group has disbanded and returned to its original life. When Karen leaves the group, she tells them that she is happy and has enjoyed her experience. After making a good friendship with Suzanne, Karen takes Suzanne with her when she returns to her family. Suzanne then learns that Karen’s son had died before joining the group.

This film would not be very engaging if Karen not only represented the conscience of the group in many ways, but also the conscience of the audience. The group felt ashamed when they met a group of really disabled people. In the end, when Karen started whizzing around in front of her family, she realized that she couldn’t escape the reality of losing her son. She had joined the group to cope with her loss, but was still unhappy. This scene was very moving.

The film also showed complete frontal nudity (male and female) and a graphic org scene with penetration pictures. Fortunately, this was relatively short and there followed a tender love scene between two younger members of the group with obviously strong feelings for each other. The film was not as offensive as the subject suggests, although it was not easy to like it, as it said nothing good about the disabled and their place in society. Instead, the film focused on a group of people who should actually know better. Despite the film’s controversial subject, the BBFC did not consider it objectionable for the disabled and released it uncut with an 18 certificate, apparently because it was an art film that should only appeal to a certain audience.

Santosh Sandhu graduated from the University of Bedfordshire with a Masters and wrote the short film “The Volunteers”.

