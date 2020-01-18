'Extraordinary survival story': Fan labeled hero for saving the life of Yellow Wiggle

advertisement

A duty nurse who used a defibrillator three times to save the life of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has been called a hero.

Grace Jones, a 23-year-old nurse from Royal North Shore Hospital, was in the audience with her parents watching the charity concert at The Wiggles in Castle Hill, Australia on Friday night when Page collapsed at the side of the stage an hour later . show.

advertisement

DELIVERED / SMH

Grace Jones, a duty nurse who used a defibrillator three times to save the life of the yellow Wiggle Greg Page, has been called a hero.

After Murray Cook, the original Red Wiggle, announced Page was unwell, Jones offered to help and was put on stage where two bystanders resuscitated.

“He wasn’t breathing, so I just went in and did a little CPR and then someone gave me the defibrillator,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Yellow Wiggle Greg Page suffers cardiac arrest during a bushfire emergency concert

* Original line-up from The Wiggles reunites to raise funds for help with bushfire

* The yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins is in love with another co-star

Page, 48, is now recovering from a procedure at Westmead Hospital, where The Wiggles releases a photo of the children’s performer sitting in a hospital bed smiling Saturday afternoon.

The other “Yellow Wiggle” Emma Watkins of the group takes the place of Page during the repeated bushfire emergency concert tonight, which will continue despite the absence of Page.

Jones, who said she had been a fan of The Wiggles since her childhood, worked 20 minutes on Page, and delivered three shocks before paramedics arrived.

Jones said she was the only person who attended medical training “so I just started doing what I do at work”.

THE WIGGLES / TWITTER

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page recovers in the hospital after receiving life-saving resuscitation when he got a cardiac arrest during a bushfire help concert on stage.

Jones said it was a stressful, high-pressure situation.

“It was really, really scary,” she said.

NSW Ambulance paramedic Brian Parsell said he arrived to come Page unconscious, but “miraculously, he had cardiac output, so his heart really beat”.

“It is only through the efforts of the bystanders before we arrived that he is alive today,” he said. “It was actually an extraordinary story about survival.”

The manager of Wiggles, Paul Field, expressed his gratitude to the first responders who performed CPR on Page, who suffers from orthostatic intolerance, an often undiagnosed circulatory disorder that affects blood flow.

“He was in such a serious (Friday) night, he needed CPR … he stopped breathing a number of times. It was pretty dramatic,” he said outside of Westmead Hospital.

DELIVERED

Original yellow Wiggle survives after having a cardiac arrest on stage.

Field told Seven News that Page asked him if he had ended the show. “I said, ‘yes, friend, you finished the show. A bit melodramatic, but you did finish the show.”

Parsell urged people to acquire essential life-saving skills: “The more people learn CPR and use defibrillators, the more lives we are actually going to save.”

He said Jones should be congratulated on the courage to step forward and save Page’s life.

“It is only through her efforts and the resuscitation of other people that Greg lives,” he said.

“The hero of the story here today is Grace. It is only for her that she is so brave and forward. We are good paramedics and we do a great job. But we are only as good as the people who resuscitate there and with a defibrillator before we arrive. “

Parsell said that Page suffered from a blockage of one of the major blood vessels in his heart, resulting in a cardiac arrest.

Christopher Pledger

A 2006 file photo of The Wiggles, with Murray Cook (Red Wiggle), Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle) and Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle).

“The chain of survival is minutes to save lives,” he said. “If your brain is deficient in oxygenated blood for three to five minutes, that is an absolutely critical period in which we need to intervene and resuscitate people.

“If the team on the podium hadn’t started CPR, if Grace hadn’t really had the courage to use that defibrillator, we might have had a different result.”

Jones said she felt relieved and happy after a photo of Page was posted to the social media with a thumbs up sign.

“I hope his chest isn’t too sore,” she said.

MEDICAL CONDITION

Page has previously spoken publicly about suffering from orthostatic intolerance, an often undiagnosed circulatory disorder that affects blood flow.

In his memoirs Now and Then: The Life-Changing Journey of the Original Yellow Wiggle, Page talks about how the illness forced him to leave The Wiggles in 2006, after traveling around the world for 15 years with his best friends. He briefly returned to The Wiggles in 2012, but retired the same year.

SIMON ALEKNA

Greg Page has spoken publicly in the past about suffering from orthostatic intolerance.

People with orthostatic intolerance lack a nervous system that moves blood adequately around their body so that when they sit or stand for a long time, blood is collected instead in their pelvis or leg areas, causing them to faint.

For over ten years he had embarrassing symptoms that made him worry that others might think he was drunk. He often felt disoriented and vague, dizzy when he stood up for a long time and even left his words unclear. He sometimes ran into walls and missed his mouth while eating.

“I almost became a social recluse, unable to communicate with anyone at any great level,” he writes about how it affected him.

“It would only exhaust me to think, let alone talk or walk.

“I wanted to pay more attention to this condition, to help people diagnose and (deal with) the frustration that comes with a wrong diagnosis.”

The original Wiggles line-up from Page, Field, Cook and Jeff Fatt played Friday night, the first of two planned fundraisers for help with bushfire.

It was the first time they had appeared on stage together since 2016, when they performed a 25-year anniversary event for adults only as a fundraising campaign for soldier Charity Soldier On.

In an updated statement on Saturday, The Wiggles confirmed that their second fundraising show would continue on Saturday night.

“Greg’s biggest concern was that the show should go on tonight. Let’s do it for Greg and raise the necessary money at the same time.”

advertisement